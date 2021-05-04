In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney have unveiled their stunningly real lightsaber that will be used at the Star Wars Hotel in 2022. The real-life lightsaber, which rises from the hilt at the push of a button in all its blazing, humming glory, will be featured at the Star Wars themed luxury hotel currently being built near Disney's Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, when it opens in 2022.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will take you to a galaxy far, far away starting in 2022 for an all-immersive, vacation experience💫 What does “all-immersive” mean? Here’s a little hint…https://t.co/MKnATZ0Mw6#Maythe4thBeWithYou#GalacticStarcruiserpic.twitter.com/4OM29n0hXu — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) May 4, 2021

Disney Park Blog says this about the 'real' lightsaber, "Guests who experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see it in action - along with so much more - starting in 2022 when this amazing new two-night adventure debuts. Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you'll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions - or even the casual conversations you may have - determine how your personal journey unfolds."

While the weapon likely cannot repel blasts from a lazer gun or cut through heavy metallic doors, it still looks incredibly impressive, as the dreams of Star Wars fans everywhere is finally realized. Designed by Disney Imagineering Research and Development and first teased earlier this year, the realistic, retractable lightsaber extends with a familiar clash and gives off the cherished distinctive hum that has wowed cinema goers for decades.

The distinctive weapon will be a big part of the experience during the two-night adventure aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and while Disney has not yet confirmed whether these lightsabers will be available for purchase, it does promise guests will be "the first to see it in action - along with so much more."

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney have also given more details on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience, which will begin with guests entering a special Launch Pod that will offer a virtual view of space as they approach the "massive and magnificent Halcyon starcruiser." Upon boarding the starcruiser, guests will be able to "interact with an eclectic group of characters both familiar and new, possibly including the starcruiser's strong and charismatic captain, a plucky ship's mechanic and a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi'lek finger."

Of course, guests will also be able to "train in the ancient ways of the lightsaber," where they will hopefully get the chance to swing the weapon around wildly while reciting their favorite quotes from across the Skywalker legacy and beyond.

When Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser finally opens in 2022, it promises to "transport you to a galaxy far, far away to bring you into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions - or even the casual conversations you may have - determine how your personal journey unfolds." Which frankly sounds like a dream come true for any Star Wars fan.

Since their purchase of Lucasfilm, Disney have invested a lot of time and money into expanding the franchise. Beginning with the sequel series,The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, all of which found huge financial if not necessarily critical success, the studio have begun to explore various elements of a galaxy far, far away on their new streaming platform, Disney+. The western-esque series The Mandalorian has proven to be a huge success since debuting back in 2019, with the studio now planning an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, a series centered around Boba Fett (The Book of Boba Fett), an Askhoka Tano series and a limited series based on the adventures of Lando Calrissian.

As for the big screen, it was announced at the most recent Disney Investor Day that Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins will helm a Rogue Squadron movie, with both The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson and Thor:Ragnarok's Taika Waititi also due to helm their own projects set within the Star Wars universe. With all this on the cards, it sounds like the Force will be with you whether you want it to be or not.