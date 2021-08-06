While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have not shared screen time for a while, it is almost like they are starring in their own little show on Twitter sometimes with their constant back and forth "rivalry". If Shawn Levy has anything to do with it though, he would put the pair back on the big screen together, and he would do it in a sequel to Jackman's hit movie Real Steel. The director, who has been contemplating a follow up to the 2011 movie, has been watching the film's popularity grow thanks to streaming on Netflix last year during the first stages of Covid quarantining, and he has even spoken to Jackman about the prospect of trying to jump on board that particular property again.

As Levy this week promoted his new movie Free Guy, which stars Ryan Reynolds as it's title character of Guy, he spoke with Collider about the future of Real Steel and what he believes could come of its latest streaming success.

"Well, I'll say this, Hugh and I definitely are feeling, we've never stopped feeling the love for Real Steel, and it's almost like the volume has been increasing. Hugh and I were together literally last week talking about that," Levy explained. "So I would never say never on that, a sequel for Real Steel. Additionally, I'm friends with Hugh. I'm friends with Ryan. I will get them together. Whether it's in Real Steel or another movie, I will direct those two amazing guys and dear friends in a movie together."

While seeing Reynolds and Jackman back together on screen would be something fans of the pair would love to see, whether it turns out to be Real Steel 2 that makes it happen remains to be seen. In previous comments, Levy did appear hopeful that with its new resurgence on Netflix someone would come along and decide that a sequel would be worth taking a risk on with interest being at a peak.

"It has been in my mind and in conversation a lot lately," Levy began. "Maybe because of the fact that when Netflix started streaming it during the lockdown, it became one of their top trending and most-viewed titles. Which led to Hugh and I talking again about, 'What is this love for Real Steel?' Kind of this realization that, 'Well wait, we love it that much too.' We've always loved it that much too. It's one of those never say nevers, it feels like the clock has run out on that window of opportunity. It feels like that fan-love and that audience hasn't gone away. So, who knows?"

One thing that is certain is that neither actor is currently sitting on the breadline waiting on the possibility of Levy's dream of Real Steel 2 becoming a reality, with Hugh Jackman preparing for a return to Broadway and Reynolds...well appearing in pretty much everything at the moment, his latest outing being in Free Guy which hits cinemas later this month.