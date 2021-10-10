Everyone remembers when Hugh Jackman appeared in Real Steel back in 2011 and didn't exactly set the box office alight, however like so many movies that were not exactly blockbusters at the time of release, Real Steel found a new audience on Netflix during the pandemic, with many people finding the movie for the first time and pushing it into the streamer's top ten tending movies. When the cast reunited to discuss the movie for the 10th anniversary this month, Anthony Mackie revealed how he came to be in the movie, and also discussed with Entertainment Weekly his ideas of what a sequel could look like.

With many fans of the movie calling for a sequel on social media, which seems to be the go-to place to campaign for any film-related requests, the new Captain America's thoughts on the possibility of a second round will only serve to fan the flames even more.

"He offered me the part with the idea of the part growing throughout the scope of the movie and hopefully the series - because I was like, 'Man, we could do part 2. We could do part 10.' I wanted it to be like the Fast and the Furious series," Anthony Mackie recalled. "I was coming from another job, so I came in late. [The cast] already had their little start party, and people had made friends, and I was the new dude in the tight pants who was just trying to fit in. I like being the latter inductee into the crew because actors like Hugh really set a precedent for the camaraderie on set. It really opened the door for me to just relax and be myself. And being in Detroit, I knew so many people there and so many extras who were working on the movie. Even some of the crew I knew.

When it comes to a sequel, Mackie admitted that he has always wanted to go back to the world of Real Steel again. "I've always advocated for a sequel. If they can do a sequel of other movies with robots boxing, they can definitely do a sequel to this movie just simply because the first one worked so much. If nothing else, even if you lose money on a movie, you'll make a billion dollars on the toys. So just do the movie just so you can sell the toys. It's a great business opportunity. I'm sure Dakota is 20-something years old. Him being a kid and showing the relationship with his dad is kind of out the window. But it's funny, I think the possibilities are endless."

He adds, "I always thought about the idea of going to the underground world and seeing what the reality is. The underground boxing circuit is so different than that last fight with all the glitz and the glam and the polish. I feel like you can do a Mad Max meets Real Steel, and I could be Tina Turner. It would be hilarious to show him coming back as a grown adult now and he's a successful businessman and he doesn't have time for robot boxing. That's for kids. And he falls back in love with robot boxing and realizes that life is happier when you're not stressed with work. I think that would be a great storyline."

Mackie isn't the only one who would like to see Real Steel return, as director Shawn Levy recently discussed how he would love to go back to the movie and do Real Steel 2 when he spoke to Inverse about the Ryan Reynolds movie, Free Guy.

"It has been in my mind and in conversation a lot lately," Levy explained to Inverse. "Maybe because of the fact that when Netflix started streaming it during the lockdown, it became one of their top trending and most-viewed titles. Which led to Hugh and I talking again about, 'What is this love for Real Steel?' Kind of this realization that, 'Well wait, we love it that much too.' We've always loved it that much too. It's one of those never say nevers, it feels like the clock has run out on that window of opportunity. It feels like that fan-love and that audience hasn't gone away. So, who knows?"

Although it is the 10th anniversary now, Real Steel has dropped off Netflix for now, but surely with a lot of attention being drawn to it, it will not be too long before it returns to throw a few more metallic punches. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.