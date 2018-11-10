You can now watch Real Steel with only the punching scenes, thanks to an awesome fan-made super cut. While the action movie looked a lot like a corny rock em' sock em' robots adaptation, it actually received pretty decent reviews and earned Hugh Jackman a People's Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star. Additionally, Jackman's co-star Dakota Goyo won the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film - Leading Young Actor. But now, you can watch the movie boiled down to the bare essentials.

A new super edit of Real Steel has found its way online, and it's actually pretty awesome. Showing only the punching surprisingly doesn't get old during the five-minute fan-edit and it puts the focus on the special effects, which were nominated for an Academy Award. However, the movie is pretty silly, and this edit of only the fighting scenes demonstrates just how silly it really is. There will be some Real Steel fans that disagree, but just one quick glance at this fan-made edit will produce some pretty strong feelings.

Real Steel is based off of a short story entitled Steel, which was written by Richard Matheson, and was originally published in the May 1956 edition of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction. In 1963, the story was adapted into an episode of The Twilight Zone. The movie takes place in 2020, where human boxing has been outlawed, leaving the sport to be taken over by robots. The movie nearly made $300 million globally and was a hit with younger audiences, with most of the box office earnings coming from overseas.

Development on Real Steel started back in 2003, with Dan Gilroy attached to write. It wasn't until 2009 that Peter Berg expressed interest in helming the project, but nothing ever happened. It wasn't until later in 2009 that Shawn Levy came on board to direct, which led to Steven Spielberg and Stacey Snider giving the project the green light at DreamWorks. Hugh Jackman signed on for Real Steel in 2009 as well, commanding a giant $9 million paycheck to work with animatronic boxing robots. The movie used a mix of animatronic robots and then did the fighting scenes with digital effects.

When it came to the decision to use real robots, that element came from Steven Spielberg. The legendary director argued that there should be real robots in scenes where there isn't any fighting happening, which Shawn Levy agreed with. Spielberg took the same approach while working on Jurassic Park, and felt that he was able to get better performances from his actors due to their reactions to something that was real, and right in front of their faces. Real Steel is not the best movie in the whole world, but the fan-made super edit sure makes it a lot better. You can watch the all punching edit of the movie below, provided by the Epic GameBoi YouTube channel.