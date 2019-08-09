A new Candyman movie is on the way, but it has never been completely revealed if horror legend Tony Todd will be reprising his iconic role or not. It certainly sounds like he's in the movie, but that has never been 100% confirmed either. While we await news on that front, it has been announced today that Todd has found a new project to call his own. He will be appearing in a new horror anthology called Realm of Shadows. Here is what the official press release has to say about the popular horror figure coming aboard this interesting new project.

Horror legend Tony Todd will star in the thriller film Realm of Shadows. This much anticipated film is a world of mystery, possession and shadows in an anthology of short horror themed tales woven into a full length feature presentation. Even the most shocking stories are based on true events."

According to the report, Tony Todd will play Fr. Dudley, a long time Catholic priest, dedicated to his profession. Fr. Dudley must watch out for his close friend Robby Duray, played by Jimmy Drain (The Initiation), during a testing time in Robby's life. He also takes on the volatile task of taming Robby's diabolic alter ego, and steer him away from the snares of Satan.

Cassandra, played by Vida Ghaffari (Fox's The Mindy Project) is the alluring and mysterious muse of Master Makin...the mysterious owner of the haunted vault near Strain City's infamous cemetery and narrator of the shadows for our feature presentation. There is tension between her and her acolyte Corey, played by Denise Gurule (Investigation Discovery's House of Horrors: Kidnapped).

This film also stars Lauren C. Mayhew, Jodi Lynn Thomas, Gregg Stone, Caustic Scifidelic, Mark Fowler and Noah Anderson. Production is underway by ThunderKnight Entertainment LTD in Denver, Colorado. Jimmy Drain and Robert Beiber wrote the screenplay. Drain and Brian McCulley is the film's director.

Todd is best known for the Candyman franchise and the Final Destination franchise. Todd is set to be featured in the upcoming Candyman reboot. He was most recently featured in the horror breakout hit Hell Fest, which is already getting a sequel. Ghaffari's credits include Fox's The Mindy Project and ABC' s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ghaffari recently starred in the action film Eternal Code opposite Scout Taylor-Compton. This news comes direct from October Coast.