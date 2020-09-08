Netflix has released the first trailer for Rebecca. This serves as a new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's classic novel, which was previously brought to the big screen by the legendary Alfred Hitchcock in his first American movie. This time around, Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name, The Social Network) and Lily James (Baby Driver, Downton Abbey) lead the way. The streaming service promises "a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller." As we can see from the trailer, that looks to be a reasonably accurate description.

The trailer kicks off with us meeting Lily James as Rebecca, who is playing a bit of a fish out of water here. She's become romantically involved with Armie Hammer's leading man, who is handsome and wealthy, whereas she is presented as coming from a more modest life. Their romance blossoms and, ultimately, they get engaged. However, once they arrive at the estate owned by Hammer's character, things get dicey. The shadow, or perhaps ghost, of his former wife looms large, leading to conflict and doubt. Lots of mystery is peppered in among the stylish, period set design. If absolutely nothing else, this should be quite lovely to look at.

Ben Wheatley (High-Rise, Kill List}) directed the adaptation for Netflix, working from a script by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Wheatley previously collaborated with Armie Hammer on 2017's Free Fire. Wheatley has also been tapped to direct Tomb Raider 2, so he is becoming increasingly high-profile. The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson. Joan Fontaine, Laurence Olivier and Judith Anderson lead the cast of Alfred Hitchcock's movie. Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Nira Park are producing.

Rebecca centers on a newly married young woman (Lily James) who, after a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with her new husband, Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), arrives at her new husband's imposing family estate on the English coast. She is naive and inexperienced, but begins to settle into the trappings of her new life. However, she finds herself at odds with the shadow of Maxim's first wife, the elegant and refined Rebecca. Maxim's former wife has a haunting legacy that is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Though not technically a remake in the strictest sense, given that it is a new adaptation of a novel, it is the generally accepted opinion that Alfred Hitchcock, one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, knocked it out to the park with his version, which was originally released in 1940. But it's been 80 years. Perhaps it is time to have another go at the source material. To go along with the trailer, Netflix has also released a new poster, which we've included for you to check out as well. Rebecca arrives on October 21 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.