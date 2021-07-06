Director Zack Snyder (Man of Steel, Dawn of the Dead) has lined up his next movie, and he's teaming with Netflix once again. The filmmaker is set to co-write and direct Rebel Moon, a new sci-fi feature set in the far reaches of the galaxy. This serves as Snyder's follow-up to hit zombie flick Army of the Dead, which was released by Netflix earlier this year.

According to a new report, Zack Snyder is set to co-write Rebel Moon with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who previously collaborated with him on Army of the Dead and 300, respectively. Snyder will also produce alongside his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder. Wesley Coller and Eric Newman are also set to produce, with Sarah Bowen executive producing. A brief logline for the movie was revealed as well, which reads as follows.

"The story is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand."

This Netflix movie comes from an interesting place. We recently learned that Zack Snyder had been developing a Star Wars movie more than a decade ago before Disney purchased Lucasfilm. Rebel Moon serves as a repurposing of that original idea, turning it into something that will exist outside the confines of a galaxy far, far away. Though the hope is that this can, itself, become a franchise. Zack Snyder had this to say about it.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

Zack Snyder is known for making movies such as 300 and Watchmen earlier in his career. He also launched what is now known as the DCEU with 2013's Man of Steel. Snyder followed that up with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Earlier this year, HBO Max released Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's 4-hour original vision for the movie, following years of fans campaigning to see it. That, coupled with the success of Army of the Dead on Netflix, has made 2021 an impressive year for Snyder. The movie was viewed by more than 72 million people on the streaming service.

Rebel Moon is currently expected to begin production in early 2022. There is no word yet on casting but, if that timeline holds, we should be hearing more on that front sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.