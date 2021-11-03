Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder is eager to get his next project for Netflix underway, and has now cast The Mummy star Sofia Boutella to lead his upcoming sci-fi flick, Rebel Moon. Following the release of his horror/action/heist movie Army of the Dead, Snyder will helm Rebel Moon as well as co-writing it with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

The official logline for Rebel Moon reads like peak Snyder and says, "When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand." The idea behind the science fiction epic is based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad. Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Snyder will produce for The Stone Quarry along with Eric Newman for Grand Electric.

Thanks to the huge success of Army of the Dead, which has since spawned a franchise for the streaming giant, Zack and Deborah Snyder's The Stone Quarry signed a first-look deal with the studio, with Rebel Moon set as their next feature. The divisive director has reportedly been searching for a lead actress for months, with Boutella testing for the part and leaving him wowed, with Snyder acting quickly to cast her.

Star of Atomic Blonde, Star Trek Beyond, Prisoners of the Ghostland, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and Hotel Artemis, Boutella should be a great fit for Rebel Moon, with the actress having demonstrated her affinity for both crafting intriguing characters in the likes of and the physical action that the movie will no doubt require.

Zack Snyder has since teased the atmosphere and visuals that he plans to create with Rebel Moon, comparing the movie to one of his earlier outings, the DC adventure Man of Steel. "The beginning of Man of Steel has pretty big science fiction elements in it, right? Krypton," Snyder said during an interview with Post-Credit Podcast. "That's kind of what we're doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it. Frankly, what I'm really interested [in] with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie."

The Krypton in Man of Steel is bursting with lasers, mythical beasts, vast picturesque landscapes and bizarre technology, science fiction elements that Snyder plans to make even bigger and more outlandish with Rebel Moon. While this may hard to imagine right now, Snyder adds that he will take inspiration from some of his favorite franchises and filmmakers saying, "This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

Rebel Moon is expected to begin its production early in 2022. No release date has yet been confirmed by Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.