Rebel Wilson has announced that she has met her 2020 weight loss goal. The 40-year old Australian actress decided to make 2020 her "Year of Health," and she stuck to it. While Wilson decided to dedicate the entire year to her health, she also revealed that she met her weight loss goal one whole month earlier than she initially expected. Wilson posted the news of her success over the weekend in her Instagram stories, with an image of a scale that has sense been deleted.

In addition to the image of the scale, Rebel Wilson said, "Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it's not about the number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kgs (165lbs)." Wilson previously announced that she was back at VivaMayr, a luxury medical detox and wellness center in Austria, which is where her weight loss journey originally began. "I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," the Pitch Perfect actress said. She went in order to "boost my immune system and lose my last two kilos."

For those hoping for more information about how Rebel Wilson dieted and got her health on track, she will be providing that information very soon. "I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I'm back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support. Sooo until then...6p NYC time," she said. Before starting her journey, the actress admitted to eating over 3,000 calories per day, which was mainly due to stress from her acting career and being expected to look a certain way.

In a recent interview, Rebel Wilson spoke about why she wanted to dedicate 2020 to getting healthy. "You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn't about that," she said. "It's about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person." She emphasized not focusing on the number again, which a lot of people get caught up on. "I would say to everyone out there don't be obsessed about how much you actually weigh," Wilson said. "It's more about all the healthy practices, and then the changes to your whole lifestyle."

It appears that Rebel Wilson was able to change her habits in 2020 and she will likely continue to keep it up. As she previously stated, 2021 is going to be very busy, which is the complete opposite of how 2020 has been for a number of people. Regardless, Wilson has met her goal and is now looking forward to sharing her new-found wisdom with the world. The image of the scale was originally posted to Rebel Wilson's Instagram Stories, which has since expired.