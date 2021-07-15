Rebel Wilson is ready to return for her first comedy in a while with Senior Year. And she just shared quite a few images and videos on Instagram, one of which revealed a fake tan mishap. In the movie, 41 year old Wilson plays a cheerleader, and while she certainly looks the part in the shared photo, there is one aspect of the get up that falls short...About three inches short. In the picture, there is a clear to see fake tan line that sits well below the hem of her cheerleading costume's skirt, and she didn't look too happy about it.

Captioning the image, "Real happy about my tan line," Rebel Wilson is seen wearing a very unhappy expression which is captured along with the offending line in the snap taken in a mirror. This wasn't the actress's only social media outing this week, as she also posted a video of her new, slim figure knocking out some dance moves which will clearly come in handy for the role. Appearing in full cheerleader garb, Wilson and her cheerleading posse celebrated the end of filming in Atlanta, Georgia with a quick and raunchy clip featuring a whole lot of booty shaking.

Writing alongside the post, Wilson commented, "Happy last day @brandonscottjones - ever since I met you on ISN'T IT ROMANTIC I knew you were amazing - an amazing actor and improviser, an amazing writer and an all-round amazing guy! Love ya! And big it up to my Bulldogettes for crushing our routine today."

The Pitch Perfect star shed over 30kg for the role, and has not been shy in sharing sneak peeks during the course of filming, including looks at some dance routines, sets and even her stunt doubles on the movie. Other images have seen her posing on set with co-stars Avantika Vandanapu and Joshua Robert Colley.

Senior Year, which is not to be confused with the 2010 movie of the same name, is described in the official synopsis as such: "The comedy is set in 1997 and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school. She's the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all - until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma. Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set all about winning the crown as prom queen."

Wilson took a break from acting at the beginning of 2020 to concentrate on her health, which was probably helped by the Hollywood shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Having lost a sizable amount of weight, Senior Year will be the Australian comedian's first major role since the very divisive Cats in 2019. The movie is set for release next year.

