On Monday, Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share some saucy pics of her enjoying her tropical vacation on a yacht with a bunch of hunks! The actress, singer and comedian has taken us all along for the ride to a healthier lifestyle, and her smiles and styles show us her sense of accomplishment

And the fans are rejoicing. "Someone dial 911... Rebel just set the place on fire. ????????????" One person commented. "You look amazing???????????" Another fan wrote. She also threw in a group photo, captioned "BOYS TRIP."

At the beginning of last year, Wilson announced that it would be her 'Year of Health.' She chronicled her progress on Instagram always reminding her followers,"It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with which why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit." She's reached her goals and shows no sign of stopping. Here she is on Memorial Day.

What has charmed her audience is the encouragement she gives and the struggles she shares.

"I think what's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you," Rebel said. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. And now that I'm in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'" One thing that hasn't changed? Her self confidence.

"I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I've always been quite confident," Rebel shares. "So, it wasn't like I wasn't confident and then now I'm, like, super confident." The Pitch Perfect star lost more than 60 pounds and reached her goal weight in November. But more importantly, she seems really happy with her lifestyle changes.

"So now I'm just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it's, it's cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested. There's no real simple answer to it. I've been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy."

Rebel WIlson attributes her transformation to her trainer and the Mayr Method.