Rebel Wilson has announced that she is only about 6 pounds away from hitting her target weight. The actress is calling 2020 her "year of health" with a commitment to losing weight with a new diet and exercise routine. Wilson has also jokingly announced that she would like to be called "Fit Amy" from now on, thanks to her weight loss and exercised dedication. She played a character called Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect trilogy. Rebel announced at the beginning of the year that she wanted to get down to 165 pounds.

Rebel Wilson ended the weekend with some social media posts updating followers on her weight loss journey. "Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead," she wrote on Instagram. "This week was super busy, but I got up super early 3 times (6am ) and went on a hike... even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher... Now only 3kgs away from my goal weight!" 3kgs is about 6 pounds. Wilson also posted a picture of her hike and some more photos of her in a new dress.

While Rebel Wilson had dedicated 2020 to losing weight, she did reveal that there has been some cheating along the way. "Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself," Wilson advised in another social media video of her eating some dessert. "I just do it with food now only once or twice a week... and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights." The actress has been very open about her weight loss on social media and has been sharing her tips to keep it up for anybody else who is attempting to do the same thing.

A source close to Rebel Wilson recently revealed some secrets behind her weight loss. Wilson is reportedly following the Mayr Method diet plan, which focuses on foods with a high alkaline content. Vegetables, fresh fish, and sheep's milk yogurt are just some of the changes that she has introduced, while also being instructed to chew slowly. "It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation," the source said. "I know she's also been working on conquering her emotional eating patterns of behavior."

Rebel Wilson previously gave out some advice on social media to her followers who were looking to lose weight on their own. "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it," Wilson said. "Try and give a little bit of effort each day... I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress... but good things are coming your way." She has stuck to her pattern and the results are obvious. You can check out the latest weight loss update above, thanks to Rebel Wilson's Instagram account.