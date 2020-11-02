Rebel Wilson took on 2020 as Rona Warrior Princess over the weekend. The Halloween costume also displayed the actress' weight loss from this year, while demonstrating how good she is with a pair of nunchucks at the same time. Halloween 2020 was just as weird as many would have assumed it was going to be, as the public health crisis continues to rage across North America and parts of Europe. Wilson assembled a Halloween crew to help take down the virus, and they are now known as the Nun-Chicks.

Rebel Wilson dubbed 2020 to be her "year of health" and she was not kidding. She also did not allow the public health crisis to bring her down. Apparently, she even used some of her down time in 2020 to learn how to use nunchucks, because a video she posted on social media makes it seem like she knows exactly what she is doing with the weapons. Maybe an action role is up next for the actress where she can show off her weapons skills?

In another post, Rebel Wilson can be seen with some friends who are all dressed up in similar costumes, while a model of a COVID-19 molecule hangs from a tree. The Nun-Chicks, like the rest of the world, have had it with the virus after 8 months and they're ready to spring into action. While they all look like they can take down an army with their skills, it seems they would rather everybody go out and vote instead, which is a message that has been relayed countless times in the past few months.

It's unclear what Rebel Wilson has on tap next after her weight loss journey. She mentioned that she was only a few pounds shy of her target weight, but also noted that there were some studios who were willing to pay her to keep her old physique for physical comedy roles. With that being said, she isn't going to stop her six days of exercise per week, which includes high-intensity interval training (HIIT), mobility, weights, resistance, technique, and tempo. Wilson's comedic skills will keep her in the world of comedy, but like everybody else, she wants to broaden her horizons, which started with getting healthy first.

Rebel Wilson recently spoke out about why she wanted to get healthy. "It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number," the actress revealed. "It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit." As her Halloween 2020 costume shows, the "year of health" has paid off. Now we just need to see of the Nin-Chicks can really take down COVID-19. You can check out the nunchuck skills and weight loss above, thanks to Rebel Wilson's Instagram account.