Rebel Wilson is showing off her considerable weight loss on social media. The Pitch Perfect actress also says studios paid her to stay "bigger," which messed with her head. 2020 hasn't been a normal year for anybody and the entertainment business has pretty much been shut down since the middle of March. Wilson decided to use a lot of this time on her mental and physical health and the results are stunning.

In a new interview, Rebel Wilson discussed her reasoning behind her weight loss. The actress has been sharing a number of selfies on social media, which has documented her weight loss since last year. For Wilson, the journey hasn't always been easy, but it has definitely paid off. She had this to say.

"It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with which why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit."

Rebel Wilson portrays Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect series and she leaned into roles that played up to her dress size. One can easily see how that would mess with anyone's head when people are paying a lot of money for a certain image, while others are instructing to pay attention to health instead. Regardless, 2020 was earmarked by Wilson quite some time ago to focus on herself. She explains.

"Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I've been naming my years now, and, that's kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year. I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn't really going to work much. I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits."

Rebel Wilson fans who have been following her weight loss journey have been stunned with the results. Since she has been posting so much, a lot of people have reached out to her to see what exactly she has been doing, so it may lead to another project down the line for the actress to tackle. For now, she's still concentrating on herself and trying to get a movie made by the end of the year. You can read what Wilson had to say below.

"So now I'm just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it's, it's cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested. There's no real simple answer to it. I've been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy."

Rebel Wilson is currently promoting her promoting Amazon Prime Show LOL: Last One Laughing in which "10 of Australia's funniest comedians competing NOT to laugh" in Wilson's "secret-experiment-comedy-bunker." As for whether or not she'll be able to get her aforementioned movie into production by the end of the year, that is unclear, but she is still working on it, and herself at the same time. You can read the entire interview with Wilson over at The Sun.