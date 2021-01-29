Rebel Wilson says that she is treated differently now that she has lost weight. The Pitch Perfect star dedicated 2020 to getting down to her target weight of 165 pounds, which she accomplished before the year's end. Rebel Wilson spent a lot of time on social media keeping her fans up to date on her weight loss journey, which inspired others to do the same. The actress labeled 2020 as her "year of health" and is continuing her new lifestyle into 2021.

Before losing weight, Rebel Wilson says that she was always comfortable with her body. "I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I've always been quite confident," Wilson said. "So, it wasn't like I wasn't confident and then now I'm, like, super confident." However, she has noticed that people who don't know her started to treat her differently once she started to lose more weight. She explains.

"I think what's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. And now that I'm in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'"

Rebel Wilson met her weight loss goal of 165 pounds in November 2020, which she obviously celebrated on social media with her fans. Even before meeting the goal, the actress' Instagram account was flooded with a lot more selfies then previous years. "You can tell that I post, like, a lot of photos of myself on Instagram. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, loving myself,'" she said. "I know I should calm down a bit on that."

As for dedicating 2020 to her health, Rebel Wilson said, "I've been overweight for about 20 years and I love playing some of the comedic characters like Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect and everything." But, when it came down to it, Wilson knew she wanted to make a change. "I love all that stuff but at a certain point, I knew in my heart that I was engaging in some unhealthy behaviors," she said in a December Instagram Live video. "I needed to change those for the better and so what I'm proud of myself for is for doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life."

While she may think she has a "selfie problem," Rebel Wilson was back at it earlier this week, sharing some new wisdom with her fans. "Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'dammmm girrrrrl...you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are,'" she wrote. The post was liked by nearly 400,000 people, who don't think the actress should stop posting selfies at all. You can check out the whole interview with Wilson above, thanks to the Hit Network YouTube channel.