Mario Lopez is Colonel Harland Sanders in Lifetime's KFC original mini-movie, A Recipe for Seduction. The actor has been pretty busy over the last several months with Peacock's Saved By the Bell reboot, where he's back as A.C. Slater. Now, he's here to end 2020 by playing a sexy version of the iconic KFC ambassador and symbol for the Lifetime mini-movie, which airs this Sunday, December 13th. And yes, this 15-minute movie is 100% real.

A Recipe for Seduction is set up as a traditional Lifetime Original Movie, which promises suspense, romance, and the potential for "fowl" play. Mario López looks pretty convincing as a new version of the Colonel, especially since we've seen so many different actors and actresses take on the role over the past few years. However, this is much, much different from anything we've seen from KFC and Lifetime before. The movie features a steamy holiday love affair where a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. But when a handsome, young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream arrives, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother's devious plans.

Obviously, A Recipe for Seduction is a marketing ploy to promote a new KFC deal. "To enhance the viewing experience of deep-fried holiday romance, consumers can order KFC on Uber Eats for delivery and get six free extra crispy tenders with a $20 purchase or more," which could help out some KFC fans who are stuck indoors. While enjoying the delicious taste of the Colonel's secret 11 Herbs & Spices, viewers can share in all the drama as they see Mario Lopez with a fake mustache and goatee seduce his way into a woman's heart.

Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO says, "We're no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken scented Firelog." She went on to note that A Recipe for Seduction was made to give people a bit of a break for the holidays after a tumultuous year. "A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after," Zahumensky concluded. David DeSocio, EVP, Ad Sales Marketing & Partnerships, A+E Networks, had this to say.

"Lifetime is the perfect holiday home to bring this spicy, unexpected tale to life. Through a terrific cast, and with a wink to the unique sensibilities celebrated in Lifetime movies, this co-production spotlights each brand's POV and marries them in a fun and authentic way. A+E Networks delivers custom creative that our audiences and clients love."

A Recipe for Seduction is Lifetime and KFC's first-ever branded custom mid-form content. The Lifetime Original Mini-Movie is a playful addition to Lifetime's It's A Wonderful Lifetime movie slate, which continues to be the fan-favorite destination for holiday content. After its linear premiere, A Recipe for Seduction will continue to be available throughout the holiday season on the Lifetime website and all Lifetime apps, along with video-on-demand platforms. You can check out the first trailer above, thanks to the official Lifetime YouTube channel.