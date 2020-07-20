The upcoming action thriller Red 48 has lined up two big stars to take the lead, with Fast and Furious alum Tyrese Gibson and Arrow star Michael Jai White having now signed on, along with Bosch and Big Little Lies star Chris Backus who is also attached.

News regarding Red 48 is thin on the ground, however we do know that the movie will follow Kyle Snowden, a Child Protective Services officer, who is trapped in a store along with several other desperate people who are all taken hostage by the maniac militant Eagan Raize and his three followers.

Held captive in the store with Snowden are Manny, a Mexican immigrant child that Snowden is tasked with protecting, Sam Safty, Snowden's stepfather, a Congressman who owns the store that has been taken over, the smart steadfast store manager, Sunshine, and her wife and employee Rainey, and finally Mikki, a kleptomaniac teenager.

Within the tense confines of the store, the hostages must work to stay alive and stop the group of terrorists all while secrets unfold as Raize's personal vendetta against Safty is revealed. The movie sounds like just the kind of B-movie action thrill ride that Tyrese Gibson and Michael Jai White were made for.

Backus is attached to play the villainous terrorist Eagan Raize, whilst Michael Jai White is reportedly attached to play a character named Sparks. This means that Tyrese Gibson is likely to be taking on the role on the role of Child Protective Services officer, Kyle Snowden.

Currently, Red 48 is just the working title, with the movie having been written by Mickey Solis, and with Jon Keeyes of The Harrowing and Doom Room set to direct. Red 48 is being produced by Highland Myst, and the production company Yale Productions.

Gibson is mostly known for his role as the comedic-relief providing Roman Pearce in the Fast and Furious franchise, whilst White has become renowned for his 80s throwback action movies such as Blood and Bone and Triple Threat as well as the comedy Black Dynamite.

Both actors have also joined the comic book movie ranks, with White having starred in both Spawn and The Dark Knight, with Gibson set to hunt down Jared Leto in Sony's upcoming Morbius. Interestingly, over the years both actors have declared their desire to join the Justice League as John Stewart a.k.a. Green Lantern, with Gibson having previously said, "I think I would be the best Green Lantern and based on my fans and supporters that spent $6 billion in box office receipts, I feel like there's a fanbase of fans out there waiting to see me put on this green suit and do my thing."

White has already gotten his wish in part, with the actor providing the voice of Stewart in the 2006 video game Justice League Heroes. White said recently that suiting up as Green Lantern is what fans want to see, "So, I was asked what character would I like to play from the Marvel or DC universe and that answer would have to be from the DC universe, a character called John Stewart because that's what everybody wants me to play. So, can't let down the fans." This comes to us from The Illuminerdi.