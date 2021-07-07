Black Widow star David Harbour has revealed he would like to have his Red Guardian character go toe to toe with First Avenger, Captain America. Speaking as part of a virtual press conference ahead of Black Widow's release in a few weeks time, Harbour, who is also currently filming the season four of Stranger Things, said that there is a lot of uncovered ground to his character and while he is essentially a Russian version of Captain America, he believes it would be a good thing to explore further.

"What's funny about Alexei (Red Guardian), you have this 25-year gap we don't know about (in the movie). We see him in Ohio and in the prison. And even before the prison, there was a time when he was the Red Guardian, he must have put the suit back on. There is this period of time where he has all these stories about his life. It's questionable whether or not they're real."

"I do think the classic Cold War thing is a really fun and funny dynamic between these two guys and the fact that they came up like nuclear warheads like in an arms race together. I think it's a great concept that could be explored further. Kevin Feige in the room, did he hear?"

While there is no limit to what can happen in the Marvel Universe as we have seen of late, whether the two will ever cross paths is another matter. For a start, based on the timeline, it would mean seeing the return of Chris Evans in the Captain America role, and while there have been continuous rumors of potential new appearances for him in the MCU's future, whether a meeting with Red Guardian would be one of them is doubtful. But, never say never.

While we all know everything there is to know about the Captain and his history, Harbour's Red Guardian is a mostly unknown entity right know, although the actor did share a little explanation when speaking to The Wrap a little while ago. In the interview he said that the character "blew it in certain ways and he's trying to start up again." He went on, "I really like that angle on a superhero. All the talk with superheroes can be focused on their invincibility, so where do you find the cracks in that? ... And Red Guardian has tons of cracks all over him. And he's not the heroic, noble man that you want him to be. He both comically and tragically has a lot of flaws. And I love that about it. And also, he has a lot of strengths."

With only a few weeks now until Black Widow arrives in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9, we don't have long to wait to see Harbour in action, and for his fans, it hopefully won't be too much longer until we have word on when we can expect to see the return of his other beloved character, Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. This story arrives from ComicBook.com.