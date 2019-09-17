Seminal 80s action movie Red Heat is coming to 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) for the first time on October 29 from Lionsgate.

Just in time for for Arnold Schwarzenegger to return to the big screen in Terminator: Dark Fate, Red Heat stars the action film superstar himself alongside James Belushi, Peter Boyle, Ed O'Ross, Academy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne (1993, Best Actor, What's Love Got to Do with It), and Gina Gershon. Available for the very first time in 4K, Red Heat will include multiple featurettes, which dive into Arnold's action legacy and the film's Soviet Union setting, and will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

Red Heat 4K Ultra HD / Blu-ray Special Features

• Arnold Schwarzenegger - The Man Who Raised Hollywood Featurette

Featurette • Political Context of Red Heat Featurette

Featurette • East Meets West Featurette

Featurette • A Stunt Man for All Seasons Featurette

Featurette • I'm Not Russian, But I Play One on TV Featurette

Featurette • Making of Red Heat Featurette

Featurette • Original Trailer

Arnold Schwartzenegger plays a Russian policeman sent after a Russian drug dealer who has escaped to the United States and is awaiting extradition in Chicago. Jim Belushi plays his temporary partner on the Chicago police. When the drug dealer escapes, the two police must overcome their differences in order to recapture him.