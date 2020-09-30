Netflix's upcoming action thriller, Red Notice, is finally back in front of cameras thanks to an extensive amount of health and safety protocols. With filming now underway, star Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media in order to show off what the set of the big-budget movie looks like, as well as revealing the unusual places his mind drifts off to when he's supposed to be working.

"When directors are talking, I make heavy eye contact. So they're 100 percent sure I'm listening, even if my mind wanders. For instance, in this photo, I'm thinking about what @therock would look like with bangs. Nobody knows that but me. And you."

And with that, everyone tried to picture exactly what the man-mountain Dwayne Johnson would look like with bangs. Pretty good, most likely. Aside from giving fans a glimpse into the recesses of his mind, the image that was shared along with the caption shows Reynolds in typical action hero attire as he discusses the movie with masked-up director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Red Notice finds Ryan Reynolds joining both Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot for this Netflix big-budget thriller, which has been described by Johnson as the streaming giant's biggest investment to date. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Gadot will be taking on the role of the art thief, while Johnson is the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in. Reynolds joins the fold as the world's greatest conman.

Universal Pictures had originally purchased distributing rights to Red Notice, and had scheduled the movie for release on November 13, 2020. However, on July 8, 2019, when Universal did not agree to the proposed budget, Netflix swooped in and took over. After a pause in production, filming on the movie finally resumed on September 14th, with only about half of Red Notice reportedly having been completed before the shutdown. Currently, Red Notice does not yet have a release date, but with this action-oriented trio and director of Johnson vehicles Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, Rawson Marshall Thurber, at the helm, the movie should prove to be an explosive, hilarious slice of streaming escapism.

Red Notice is far from Ryan Reynolds only upcoming foray into the action movie genre though. The Deadpool star is also working with filmmaker Shawn Levy on several different projects including a currently untitled time travel movie which is also due for release on Netflix. Originally titled Our Name Is Adam, it has been reported that the plot will focus on an astronaut who travels back in time and works with his younger self.

Before that, Reynolds and Levy are also behind this December's action-comedy, Free Guy. Set in the open world video game Free City, an amalgamation of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, Guy, played by Reynolds, is a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller. Thanks to a code developed by programmers Milly and Keys inserted into Free City by the publisher Antoine, Guy becomes aware of his world being a video game, and takes steps to make himself the hero, creating a race against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down. It's a good time to be a Ryan Reynolds fan. This comes to us from Ryan Reynolds' official Instagram account.