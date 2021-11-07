When you put three actors in a movie who have made appearances as comic book superheroes then during the promotion of that movie there is going to be one inevitable question that will arise sooner or later: which of their superhero alter-egos would win in a fight. At the premiere of Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds took up the task of answering that very question about his movie co-stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson's respective DC roles as Wonder Woman and Black Adam if they were ever in a brawl with his Marvel character Deadpool. While the Merc With The Mouth would no doubt side with his own ability to win through against any competition, Reynolds wasn't quick to back his sarcastic anti-hero's chances.

While chatting to ET Online, Ryan Reynolds was quick to note that the abilities of Johnson's Black Adam as still a mystery to him, but ultimately he believed there would be only one winner between the three characters.

"Black Adam, we don't really know. We can't rush to judgment before all the facts are in there. I guess that's going to be a weird fight. I'm kind of unkillable. I don't know what Wonder Woman's status is there in the unkillable department -- though she seems fairly unkillable. Dwayne's gonna go just right away with Black Adam, I think. Gal's gonna have a little humility about it and say Wonder Woman or probably Black Adam, and I'm just gonna go with Wonder Woman."

While everyone would probably have had a sizable bet on Dwayne Johnson backing his own "hierarchy changing" Black Adam as the winner in such a fight, he surprisingly also cited Gadot's Amazonian as a likely winner if the trio did get down to it. Gadot was also on the side of Wonder Woman when it came to the question of who would be superior, making it clean sweep of appreciation for the Justice League's female powerhouse.

Gal Gadot, Johnson and Reynolds are also in a battle with each other in their new movie Red Notice, which is in theaters now on a limited release before arriving on Netflix next week. The thriller sees Johnson playing an FBI profiler who wants to enlist the help of art thief Reynolds to capture Gadot's criminal. The movie will be the third collaboration between Johnson and Rawson Marshall Thurber, who was also responsible for Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, and cost a reported $200 million to make, at the time making waves as one of the most expensive Netflix funded movies the streamer had been involved in.

While these conversations always satisfy a small "what if" itch, it is unlikely that we will get to see Deadpool squaring up with any of the DC roster of characters, but when you consider that the superhero genre was a joke and a failed enterprise a few decades ago, the fast-paced release schedule and multiple platform projects currently in development goes some way to remind us that you should never try to predict where all of this could head in the future. While both DC and Marvel are currently unveiling their separate multiverses, who is to say that these won't collide at some point down the line. This comes to us from ET Online.