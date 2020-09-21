Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announces that Red Notice is back on track. The actor shared an image from the set, showing off some rather strict safety protocols. As Johnson says, they have come up with an "aggressive" way of dealing with the public health crisis, and his picture proves it. In addition to Johnson, the movie also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, though they are not present in the image that Johnson shared.

Production on Red Notice originally started in January of this year and was expected to wrap in April. However, things did not work out that way. Now, they are expected to run production through November with some hefty new safety protocols. Dwayne Johnson and his family tested positive for the Coronavirus, so this is something that he is not taking lightly. Dwayne Johnson explains.

"The world has changed and so has our process - we are officially back to work on filming Red Notice. A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long. We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety COVID measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we're all still in beta phase with no 'COVID playbook' to reference."

"We're an agile crew - learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game changer. In the mean time I'll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target... The world's most wanted art thief. An FBI profiler. And the greatest conman the world has never known."

As Dwayne Johnson points out, they are learning as they go while working on Red Notice. That seems to be the way that a lot of Hollywood productions are dealing with things at the moment. Nobody is quite sure of the exact thing to do, other than the obvious social distancing, so productions are attempting to be as safe as possible, which includes The Batman production in the U.K.

Robert Pattinson stars in The Batman and he also tested positive for the coronavirus a few weeks ago. Work on the highly anticipated movie was able to start back up last week, though many believe it's just a matter of time before it gets shut down again. The same can be said for Red Notice, even though both productions are doing everything within their power to keep things as safe on the set.

Universal was originally on board to release Red Notice in June 2020. There were a bunch of setbacks and then Netflix entered the picture. As for now, production is expected to wrap in November and there is not a firm release date as of this writing. With that being said, it looks like it may be a while before we see Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds on the screen together. You can check out the Red Notice set image above, thanks to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account.