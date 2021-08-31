Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds unite in a new image for Netflix's upcoming, big-budget action outing, Red Notice. The trio stand together and look poised for the inevitable explosions and car chases to come in this new look at the movie, with all three A-listers looking as cool and stylish as you would expect, even in the face of what's sure to be a non-stop thrill ride.

Netflix's mega-budget blockbuster #RedNotice brings together Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds), Dwayne @TheRock Johnson, and @GalGadot in one massive movie. Read here for a world-exclusive first look image of the trio in action: https://t.co/5IW0GYjmFJpic.twitter.com/QKPaZDnhHg — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) August 30, 2021

Check out this new still from ‘Red Notice’ starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. #Netflix

(Source: Empire) pic.twitter.com/7XxVCv2lMw — Careful 4 Spoilers (@c4spoilers) August 31, 2021

Coming courtesy of Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice will drop audiences into the world of international crime. The title refers to when INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Gal Gadot will be taking on the role of the art thief, while Johnson is the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in.

The project has since been described by The Rock as the streaming giant's biggest investment to date. It was recently reported that Johnson himself has been paid at least $20 million for his role in Red Notice, while Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has also netted that same amount, making her the third highest paid actress in the world. While Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was added to the cast later, it's likely that he would have negotiated a salary to match the other two, which, after some quick maths, already equals a wallet-straining amount.

According to director Rawson Marshall Thurber though, the team of Dwayne Johnson, Gadot and Reynolds are worth every cent. "I mean, talk about charisma," he said while talking with Empire. "So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? "I feel very, very fortunate. It's a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing - it's a function of casting. You either have it or you don't. And those guys have something special."

While we await a proper trailer, Thurber has offered some insight into what viewers can expect from the movie. "[Dwayne plays an] FBI profiler who specializes in art crime," Thurber says. "He is on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As the say... high-jinks ensue."

"With Red Notice, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience," Johnson has said of his ambitions for Red Notice in the past. "Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal. I admire the ambition of Netflix to become one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Their original content generates critical acclaim and invites full collaboration on every level of production. Their unbridled enthusiasm for Red Notice is equally matched by their commitment to entertaining audiences on an international scale. As the landscape of movies, distribution and audience consumption continues to evolve, our Seven Bucks focus is to continue to find the best platform and partners to thrive in this ever changing environment. Director/writer Rawson Thurber has delivered a dynamic script that me and my co-stars and partners-in-heist, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, can't wait to shoot. The fun we're gonna have making Red Notice, but more importantly - the fun the worldwide audience will have watching it in 190+ countries - all at the same moment."

Red Notice is set to be released by Netflix on November 12, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Empire.