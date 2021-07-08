Dwayne Johnson has announced the release date of November 12 for new Nexflix movie Red Notice, in which he stars along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in what he has called "the biggest investment ever" by the streaming platform. If previous reports are to be believed, then he is not exaggerating either.

Johnson himself has been paid at least $20 million for the first time, while co-star Gal Gadot has also netted that amount, making her the third highest paid actress in the world. While Reynolds was added to the cast later, it would not be too much of a push to expect that his pay packet is somewhere in the same area. In the new announcement, Dwayne Johnson had this to say.

"Ladies & gents @Netflix's biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE will premiere in your living rooms around the globe on NOVEMBER 12th The FBI's top profiler. The world's most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen. Thank you to my partners at @Netflix for the trust and vision to commit to their biggest investment ever."

" Thank you to my good friend and #RedNotice creator, writer & director @rawsonthurber. And most importantly, THANK YOU to the 205 million+ Netflix subscribers who are already making #RedNotice the most highly anticipated movie on the platform in 2021! This is my career first streaming film and I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide. This one's for all of you and I'll see you in November!"

The post on Instagram came with a first official shot of the three stars together, with Gal Gadot in a stunning red dress, baring leg and being flanked by the two leading men scrubbed up in full tuxedos in the middle of a lot of glass cabinets containing some very expensive looking jewellery. It certainly looks like $200 million dollars, which would be rather appropriate considering that is thought to be the total.

The premise of the movie reads: "An Interpol issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen."

With the power, of its three leads, there is no doubt that Netflix are heading for a huge return on the money they have invested in Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds to do the business. With all three having a big social media presence there is going to be no shortage of hype built up about Red Notice when we get closer to its November release date. Netflix currently have Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead riding high in viewer numbers, but it is likely to have some big competition for the platform's record audience figures.

All three actors have recently been promoting their current new roles on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. Johnson has been giving updates leading into the final week of filming on Black Adam. Reynolds has been teasing his upcoming musical movie Spirited, which sees him appear alongside Will Ferrell in a new take on A Christmas Carol. Gal Gadot has been keeping things on a more personal level, with her recent announcement of the birth of her new little girl. We can all look forward to seeing Red Notice when it hits Netflix this November.