Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared several images from the upcoming Netflix action flick Red Notice. As well as the images of the action star demonstrating the kind of smouldering looks that have helped make him so ridiculously famous, Johnson also shared a hilarious story from behind-the-scenes that just goes to show that life as a walking man-mountain is not always easy going.

"Aaaaand guess who's too big to fit in yet another sports car and now we have to change the entire shot sequence around. For our @netflix globe-trotting heist movie, RED NOTICE, my writer/director @rawsonthurber (pictured here on the ground setting up the new camera angle) wrote this INSANE chase sequence where I hop in this iconic Porsche and be the bad ass behind the wheel that I am. Well, after months of prep and costs buying and shipping this car over to the states - it's time to rehearse the big chase sequence."

So, it seems that all of that bench pressing has left Johnson incapable of getting into sports cars. The actor and WWE legend continued saying, "Rawson: Hey D, let's get you in the Porsche and I'll line up the shot. DJ: Let's do it. * DJ attempts to get into the car only to get stuck because his back is a bit too wide. Rawson: * laughs. * DJ continues to struggle trying to shimmy into this Porsche like a big ass brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot. Rawson: Wait can you fit? DJ: No. *Rawson now nervously laughs. Rawson: Are you f*cking with me? DJ: No. Rawson: Oh my God."

"After about 15 seconds of uncomfortable silence... Rawson, I and the entire crew just started laughing our asses off!! F*ck it. Welcome to 2020," Johnson quipped. "In the end, we showed our agility to think quick on our feet and found 'creative' ways to still get the shot."

Thankfully, Dwayne Johnson and the creative team managed to find a way around the actor's monstrous size, and the chase sequence was able to go ahead. No doubt by either removing section of the car or building a model that Johnson could fit his broad shoulders into.

Red Notice finds Johnson starring alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds for the Netflix big-budget thriller, which has been described by Johnson as the streaming giant's biggest investment to date. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Gadot will be taking on the role of the art thief, while Johnson is the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in.

Universal Pictures had originally purchased distributing rights to Red Notice and had scheduled the movie for release on November 13, 2020. However, on July 8, 2019, when Universal did not agree to the proposed budget, Netflix were more than happy to swoop in and take over. After a pause in production, filming on the movie finally resumed on September 14th, with only about half of Red Notice reportedly having been completed before the shutdown. Red Notice is due for release on Netflix sometime next year. This comes to us from Dwayne Johnson's official Instagram account.