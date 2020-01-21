Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson simply doesn't take a break. The wrestler-turned-actor has announced that filming has begun on his new movie Red Notice. The original thriller was announced in February 2018 as a follow-up of sorts to Skyscraper, as it reteams Johnson with director Rawson Marshall Thurber. It took a while to get things going, but now cameras are rolling on the globetrotting adventure that also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson shared the first behind the scenes photo from the set. It doesn't give us much, only a plane in the background with a look at the clapboard in the foreground. However, in his caption, Johnson provided something of a plot description that gives us an idea of what to expect from Red Notice. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Day 1 of shooting our Red Notice has officially begun for Netflix. Me and my friends Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted. The world's greatest art thief. The world's greatest tracker. The world's greatest conman."

Originally, Red Notice became subject to a massive studio bidding war, with Universal Pictures winning out. It was said, at the time, that Dwayne Johnson would receive a $20 million up-front payday for his work, with Rawson Marshall Thurber earning a healthy eight-figure salary for his work writing and directing. Ultimately, the project changed hands from Universal to Netflix. Now, the streaming service will be footing the hefty bill, as the movie is said to come with a budget in the $130 million range.

Ryan Reynolds is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now, in no small part thanks to the Deadpool franchise. He also recently worked with Netflix on Michael Bay's 6 Underground, which hit the service late last year. Gal Gadot, meanwhile, is similarly one of the biggest actresses in the business at the moment. Gadot has Wonder Woman 1984 on deck for this year as well. She previously starred in the Fast & Furious franchise alongside Johson. Reynolds was brought in as a character in the series as well in last year's spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Skyscraper was, at best, a modest hit, grossing $304 million worldwide, working from a $125 million budget. Perhaps Universal got a little gun-shy about investing another huge chunk of change in an original idea from the same team. Netflix, on the other hand, doesn't rely on box office dollars and can, instead, use the trio of big stars to help attract subscribers. Dwayne Johnson will next move on to film DC's Black Adam this summer. Red Notice does not yet have a release date set, but it's expected to arrive sometime in 2021. Be sure to check out the set photo from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.