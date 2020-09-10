Production on Netflix's upcoming action thriller, Red Notice, has finally started up again after being shut down back in March. Confirmation comes courtesy of one of the headline stars of the movie, Gal Gadot, who posted a couple of images on social media showing the health and safety protocols that are now in place.

"Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set but prep looks a little different now. #staysafe."

In the images, Gadot is being given a nasal swab test in order to ascertain that she, along with the rest of the cast and crew, are fit and healthy and ready to roll with Hollywood heavy-hitter Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who himself was recently struck down with the same viral infection that has brought the world to a standstill.

In a social media post last week, Dwayne Johnson informed fans that he and his family had all tested positive saying, "I've been through some doozies in the past. I've gone around and gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past. I've had some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he smiled. "The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority....We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier."

Red Notice finds Gadot joining both Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds for the Netflix big-budget thriller, which has been described by Johnson as the streaming giant's biggest investment to date. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Gadot will be taking on the role of the art thief, while Johnson is the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in.

Red Notice does not yet have a Netflix release date, but with this action-oriented trio and director of Johnson vehicles Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, Rawson Marshall Thurber, at the helm, the movie should prove to be an explosive, hilarious slice of streaming escapism.

Red Notice is not the only action-packed project in Gal Gadot's future, with the actress reportedly being tapped to lead an untitled spy movie for Skydance. Though little is currently known about the movie, sources have described the material as being similar to popular action franchises Mission: Impossible and James Bond.

Before any of that though, Gadot will be suiting up once again as Wonder Woman for the much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit. Wonder Woman 1984 drops the DC superhero in the 1980s, with the sequel finding Diana at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The plot finds Diana Prince coming into conflict with two formidable foes - Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's media businessman Maxwell Lord. Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled for release on October 2, 2020, however it was reported recently that the movie may be delayed again due to the ongoing global situation. This comes to us from Gal Gadot's official Twitter account.

Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set💃🏻but prep looks a little different now..😳#staysafepic.twitter.com/wTdy42rMH5 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 9, 2020