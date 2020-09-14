Following on from Gal Gadot's recent confirmation that production on Netflix's upcoming big-budget action thriller, Red Notice, is back up and running, co-star Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to declare that he too has now returned to set. Along with confirming that he's back at work, Reynolds also posted a few images of the new health and safety protocols that are now in place.

Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first. 📷: @blakelivelypic.twitter.com/CsohqlJCyA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 12, 2020

In typically charming Ryan Reynolds fashion, the actor has approached the new health and safety requirements with his usual quick-witted, upbeat attitude, something that he is sure to bring the movie itself. In the images, Reynolds is being given a nasal swab test to ensure he is fit and healthy and ready to once again punch, quip and leap away from explosions and other such action movie dangers. Evidently the test sounds rather intrusive, but is, of course, a necessary undertaking amid the ongoing global situation.

Red Notice finds Reynolds joining both Jumanji: The Next Level star and action icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Wonder Woman 1984's Gal Gadot for the Netflix big-budget thriller, which has been described by Johnson as the streaming giant's biggest investment to date. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Gadot will be taking on the role of the art thief, while Johnson is the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in.

The action-oriented trio are being directed by Central Intelligence and Skyscraper filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, in what is sure to be an explosive experience that is sure to be another huge hit for the streaming giant. Red Notice does not yet have a Netflix release date.

In a social media post last week, Reynolds' Red Notice co-star, Dwayne Johnson, informed fans that he and his family had all tested positive saying, "I've been through some doozies in the past. I've gone around and gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past. I've had some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he smiled. "The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority....We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier."

Reynolds recently demonstrated what a great guy he is, with the Deadpool star complimenting burn survivor Johnny Quinn's incredible cosplay of the fast-talking Marvel anti-hero on social media, with the actor saying that the tribute had made his whole year. The Red Notice update comes to us courtesy of Ryan Reynold's official Twitter account.