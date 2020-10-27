Filming on the Netflix action thriller Red Notice started up again recently following a forced hiatus, and now Gal Gadot has shared an image of herself alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Admittedly the A-list trio look like they are being given a dressing-down by masked-up director Rawson Marshall Thurber, but really, they are listening to a birthday celebration speech before getting ready to spring into action once again for our entertainment.

"This photo was taken while @rawsonthurber gave a big speech for @vancityreynolds birthday and right before we all started to sing birthday songs in Hebrew as we drank gin and tequila. Well not really... Unfortunately, I'm not shooting today but I figure I give an elaborate big shout out for Ryan's bday! Happy birthday, friend!"

Red Notice finds Gadot joining both Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds for the Netflix big-budget thriller, which has been described by Johnson as the streaming giant's biggest investment to date. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Gadot will be taking on the role of the art thief, while Johnson is the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in.

Universal Pictures had originally purchased distributing rights to Red Notice and had scheduled the movie for release on November 13, 2020. However, on July 8, 2019, when Universal did not agree to the proposed budget, Netflix were more than happy to swoop in and take over. After a pause in production, filming on the movie finally resumed on September 14th, with only about half of Red Notice reportedly having been completed before the shutdown.

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock recently detailed some of the measures they are taking to keep the cast and crew safe amid the ongoing global situation, calling them the "most aggressive health and safety measures in all of Hollywood."

He added, "We're an agile crew - learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game-changer. In the meantime, I'll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target."

Red Notice is not the only action-packed project in Gal Gadot's future, with the actress reportedly being tapped to lead an untitled spy movie for Skydance. Though little is currently known about the movie, sources have described the material as being a lot like popular action franchises Mission: Impossible and James Bond.

Before that though, Gal Gadot will return as DC icon Wonder Woman for the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie drops the DC superhero in the 1980s, and finds Diana at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

The plot sees Diana Prince coming into conflict with two formidable foes - Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's media businessman Maxwell Lord. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled for release on 25 December. Red Notice meanwhile is expected to hit Netflix sometime next year. This comes to us courtesy of Gal Gadot's official Instagram account.