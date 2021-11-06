Could the stars of Red Notice be the ones to make a crossover movie with Marvel and DC finally happen? That's a belief held by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who stars in the new Netflix movie alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The movie comes along shortly after Johnson recently unveiled the first footage from Black Adam, the upcoming superhero feature that will feature The Rock's debut in the DCEU.

Gal Gadot is also a part of the DCEU with her role as Diana Prince in the Wonder Woman movies. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has starred in two hit Deadpool movies as the titular superhero, and Deadpool 3 will officially bring the character into the MCU. Speaking about the possibility of a crossover with Variety, The Rock said he's already spoken with his Red Notice co-stars about it, and he believes that they could in fact help usher in such a project.

.@TheRock foresees a cross over with the Marvel and DC universes: "I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said there should be a cross over... We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We'll see what happens." https://t.co/M232HP48fJpic.twitter.com/4uiNysPb2j — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

"I think there's a crossover with Black Adam, Wonder Woman. What we were just talking about today, was, I turned to Ryan and Gal, and I said, 'There should be a crossover with Marvel and the DC universe.' We can be the ones to possibly make it happen, so, we'll see. We'll see what happens down the road."

The Rock has starred in many blockbusters, but fans are particularly excited to see him suiting up as a superhero in the DCEU. Black Adam teams Johnson back up with Jungle Cruise helmer Jaume Collet-Serra with The Rock starring as Black Adam. He is part of an ensemble that also includes Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Speaking on what to expect, Brosnan has teased that Johnson is "magnificent" in the movie.

We also know that the DCEU will continue to expand with Wonder Woman 3. The sequel was officially announced at DC FanDome and will bring back Gadot to star with Patty Jenkins also back in the director's chair. Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the original live-action Wonder Woman series, will also have a role in the new movie, leading some to wonder just how big of a part she'll play in the story.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has been gearing up for Deadpool 3. Because this character already has a penchant for breaking the fourth wall, he could very well end up being the first to jump over into the DCEU, or have someone like Black Adam or Wonder Woman even appearing in his own movie. A potential MCU meets DCEU crossover movie would likely include many other characters as well, though it wouldn't be surprising to first see the idea teased with a special appearance of some sort.

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The action comedy movie stars Dwayne Johnson as an FBI profiler with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds also starring as two professional thieves. It will have a limited theatrical release starting from Nov. 5, 2021, before it's made available for streaming on Nov. 12 only on Netflix. This news comes to us from Variety.