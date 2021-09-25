Ryan Reynolds and The Rock didn't even have a chance. Gal Gadot doles out their punishment with ease in the new Red Notice clip. The Rock has come to arrest her, and he's brought a Ryan Reynolds sidekick to help. They brought the handcuffs and muscles, but they are clearly outmatched. They know she's Wonder Woman, right?

The official synopsis reads, "When an Interpol-issued Red Notice - the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted- goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world's greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world's most wanted art thief, 'The Bishop' (Gal Gadot).

The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company. The all star cast is joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) and produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn's Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber's Bad Version, Inc., Red Notice is a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse (and cat)."

Dwayne Johnson is clearly pumped about the film. He announced the movie's release date in July by saying on Instagram, "I'm officially serving you your notice Ladies & gents Netflix's biggest movie ever Red Notice will premiere in your living rooms around the globe on NOVEMBER 12th ????????The FBI's top profiler. The world's most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen. - Thank you to my partners at @Netflixfor the trust and vision to commit to their biggest investment ever.

Thank you to my good friend and #RedNotice creator, writer & director @rawsonthurber. - Thank you to my insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds for our globetrotting heist. - And most importantly, THANK YOU to the 205 million+ Netflix subscribers who are already making #RedNoticethe most highly anticipated movie on the platform in 2021! This is my career first streaming film and I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide. This one's for all of you and I'll see you in November!"

The chemistry between the three in this action comedy crime thriller is undeniable. The comedy chops of all three have you laughing, and the action has your heart racing. Tune in November 12 for the new Netflix movie Red Notice.