Tom Cruise is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Netflix's Red Notice. The upcoming action-thriller already has an amazing cast, including Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, but adding Cruise it the mix would be over the top. According to sources, Cruise is in talks for a cameo role that will go on to set things up for the future of a possible franchise. There are no further details about this particular casting rumor, but it would certainly put a lot more eyes on the movie.

Red Notice began production in January of this year after a few hiccups and then had to halt in March like every other big studio project. In that time, producers have reportedly been trying to get Tom Cruise on board. It's believed that "If they are unable to come to a deal, the production is looking for a star of similar magnitude as Cruise. Which is a very short list of Hollywood stars." It doesn't really get a whole lot bigger than Tom Cruise in the world of action these days, so hopefully they get their wish.

Even if Tom Cruise comes in for a cameo role in Red Notice, he's going to probably put the cast in check and give them a run for their money. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds are all extremely accomplished in the world of action, but Cruise may have them all step up their game if they want to work with him, which could include doing some pretty crazy training or even onscreen stunt work. Cruise is already going to blow away all competition when he begins shooting a movie aboard a space station, so there's a lot of pressure that comes along with working with someone like him.

Red Notice was supposed to begin shooting last year after Dwayne Johnson wrapped up on Jumanji: The Next Level. However, things did not go according to plan, which is a shame because the movie would probably be complete at the moment.

With Johnson and writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber, the movie became part of a bidding war consisting of major studios fighting for the rights. Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Legendary Entertainment, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment were all considered. Universal ended up winning the bid, but later did not agree to the price tag.

When Universal bowed out, streaming giant Netflix came in to the rescue, agreeing to the budget. So, if we get to see Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson together in Red Notice, it will be for a Netflix project. As for when the movie will go back into production, that is unclear at the moment as the rest of Hollywood tries to figure out what will come next. Regardless, this should give the team some extra time to negotiate with Cruise in order to strike the right deal. The Red Notice and Tom Cruise casting news was originally reported by The Illuminerdi.