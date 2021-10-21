Netflix has released an official trailer along with new character posters for Red Notice. Set for a release on the streaming service in November, the movie brings together Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds in one of the year's most anticipated releases. Netflix released a sneak peek at the movie at the recent TUDUM event, and you can see more of Red Notice by checking out the new trailer below.

Four new character posters for Red Notice have also been released. One features Dwayne Johnson with the message, "Some seek." Gal Gadot's poster includes the message, "Some hide," while Ryan Reynolds' poster reads, "Some escape." Another poster that includes all three of the movie's lead stars together boasts the tagline, "Pros and cons." You can also check out those posters below.

The official synopsis reads: "When an Interpol-issued Red Notice - the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted- goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world's greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world's most wanted art thief, 'The Bishop' (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company."

Along with The Rock, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice features Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. It is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) and produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn's Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber's Bad Version, Inc.

In a previously released sneak peek scene for Red Notice, Gal Gadot holds her own against The Rock and Ryan Reynolds. Of the scene, Thurber recently told Entertainment Weekly, "We wanted the sequence to be fun, dangerous, and a little bit red. This role is much closer to who Gal is. She's really funny, very charming, and a little wicked."

"They have incredible chemistry together both on set and off," the director added, referring to Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. "When the cameras aren't rolling, they're yukking it up just as much as they are when we put them in front of the camera. Choreographing a fight with three giant movie stars, you need to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to shine. Ryan was perfectly fine to not be as good a fighter as Gal and DJ."

Red Notice is set to be released in select theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. This will be followed by its wide release date on Netflix on Nov. 12, 2021. It was originally scheduled for a release in theaters via Universal in 2020, but after it was postponed, Netflix took over for a planned 2021 release. The Rock revealed in July that the movie was set for its premiere in November. You're officially on Red Notice.