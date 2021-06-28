Dwayne Johnson has his sights set on the holiday season for his next movie project. The actor's Seven Bucks Productions has reportedly teamed up with Amazon Studios to develop Red One, a Christmas-themed movie based on an original story by Seven Bucks' president of the production, Hiram Garcia. It is described as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

Red One also teams Johnson back up with Fast and Furious writer Chris Morgan. The pair previously worked together on four of the Fast and Furious movies along with the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham. Johnson will also be starring in a lead role in addition to producing alongside Morgan. A director hasn't yet been attached to the feature.

"Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a statement. "Hiram's concept and the world he's envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture."

Dwayne Johnson added: "Hold my Mana, because this is exciting. Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I've been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy."

As Johnson suggests, the idea is for Red One to serve as a tentpole movie that could "reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses." It's not quite clear what exactly the plan is to incorporate all of these different brands, but it could reportedly include the "gift-giving enterprises that thrive during the holiday season," even including Amazon and Amazon Prime.

Johnson has no issues in stepping into what could be the start of an all-new franchise. In recent years, he has consistently been starring in new installments of the Jumanji movie series. He's also been a part of the Fast and Furious franchise and could return for a Hobbs & Shaw sequel. As of now, The Rock is currently busy filming Black Adam, a superhero movie that will bring Johnson into the DCEU in a main role. That could end up becoming just the first of many movies as well.

"We want to do many. We're excited about our long-term relationship with DC on this property," Garcia recently said of the future of the Black Adam series, per Variety.

A release date hasn't yet been set for Red One, but the project is scheduled to shoot in 2022 with a planned release for the 2023 holiday season. It's still early into the production process, but hopefully more details about the movie will be revealed in the near future. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.