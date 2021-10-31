Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has found his next project. The megastar will star in Red One, a Christmas-themed action-adventure film from Amazon Studios. Johnson, who is also producing the film via his Seven Bucks Productions, has recruited Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan to helm the film. The pair have a long-standing partnership, having made the blockbuster Jumanji reboot and its equally successful sequel. Johnson has also brought onboard Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan to pen the screenplay.

Seven Bucks production head Hiram Garcia came up with the story for Red One and has been trying to get it made for several years. Garcia has been a producer on almost all of Johnson's recent movies, but it looks like the roles have been reversed this time. Dwayne Johnson, Seven Bucks co-founder Dany Garcia and Amazon studios all are thrilled about collaborating on Red One. While plot details are being kept under wraps and the film isn't expected to come out for a couple of years, Red One is described as a fun, family-friendly Christmas Adventure. Amazon acquired the rights to Red One this summer after a hard-fought bidding war, implying they are very confident about its success. Talking to Deadline, here is what Hiram Garcia said about the film.

"Red One is incredibly special to me and a story I've wanted to tell for years. An epic, edge-of- your seat, action adventure that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head. I'm thrilled to have our Seven Bucks team join forces with Amazon to bring this fun Holiday tale to life for a global audience."

Amazon Studios head Jen Salke is also excited to bring Red One to life for the streaming giant.

"Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition. Hiram's concept and the world he's envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture."

Dwayne Johnson has also praised the holiday themes and family-friendly nature of Red One in interviews. All of that brings us to the director, Jake Kasdan. He is best known for helming comedies Bad Teacher, Sex Tape, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. Kasdan has also directed episodes of Disney's Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and Freaks and geeks. Judging by his fun, light-hearted film and television work, Johnson couldn't have found a better director than Jake Kasdan.

But one question that must be on fans' minds is what about Jumanji 4? Jumanji: The Next Level ended on a massive cliffhanger, and the makers have confirmed that a sequel is in development. Kasdan was rumored to be deep in work on the sequel a few months ago. So, this sudden announcement of him moving to another movie does come as a surprise. Red One will begin filming in early 2022 and release in the 2023 holiday season. That will certainly push Jumanji 4 back a few years unless the producers are moving forward with another director. Let's hope for the best.

As for Dwayne Johnson, he will next be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Netflix's Red Notice, releasing on November 12, 2021. Don't forget to check it out. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.