The classic fairy tale of Snow White gets a modern twist when Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs premieres in homes and castles everywhere on Digital and On Demand September 18 and on Blu-ray and DVD September 22 from Lionsgate. The heartfelt and humorous action-packed animated adventure follows a princess who learns that true beauty lies within, and we've got an exclusive clip below.

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs features the voice talents of Chloë Grace Moretz (The Addams Family), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games series), Gina Gershon (Riverdale), Patrick Warburton (Family Guy) and Jim Rash (Community). Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs was directed by Sung-ho Hong and features character design and animation direction from Jin Kim, who worked on Disney's animated classics Fantasia 2000, Frozen II, and Tangled.

This outrageous fairy tale spoof starts as Snow White steals a pair of red shoes that transform her into a princess. Meanwhile, a witch's curse turns seven brave princes into dwarfs, forcing them to seek out the princess, hoping for a kiss to break their spell. Together, they must face Snow White's wicked stepmother - who will stop at nothing to get her precious shoes back - and, along the way, learn that true beauty lies within!

Go behind the scenes of this must-own animated adventure with enchanting Blu-ray and DVD bonus features, including two "making-of" featurettes and two music videos featuring the all-new original songs! The Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs received the Dove Seal of Approval for All Ages and has been praised by Common Sense Media for its "strong body-positive theme that emphasizes the beauty of characters of all shapes and sizes."