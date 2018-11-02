Bryan Singer appeared at the American Film Market to pitch Red Sonja to potential international buyers. The director was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody last year by Fox for erratic behavior, both on, and off the set. To make matters worse, yet another sexual assault lawsuit was filed late last year, from a man who claims that the director raped him when he was only 17-years old. Singer denies all of the allegations against him, and is moving on, trying to get Red Sonja off of the ground.

Red Sonja was pitched to over 200 potential international buyers at the AFM earlier this week by Bryan Singer and producer Mark Canton. Singer explained his vision for the comic book adaptation, which was previously made into a movie in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. Singer is set to direct the film for Millennium Pictures. Many people in the entertainment industry were shocked to see the director get a job so quickly after being fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, along with the multiple accusations of sexual assault that have surrounded Singer for years.

Buyers at the AFM were asked about the controversial decision to work with Bryan Singer on Red Sonja, and none of them seemed to really care about the director's past. Instead, the buyers, who wished to remain anonymous, were more interested in the box office money that Singer's past projects have brought in. More than one potential buyer said that they do not feel that the director is "toxic" after hearing stories about his on-set behavior. One anonymous buyer had this to say about the sexual assault allegations.

"If he was found guilty of something, maybe that would change, but at the moment he's still the guy who made X-Men. He's a studio-level director."

Bryan Singer's troubled past is the subject of a new upcoming expose from Esquire. The director has already tried to get out in front of the article, quickly denying any and all sexual misconduct charges against him. Back in April of 1997, Singer and the Producers of Apt Pupil were sued for filming minors naked for a shower scene without permission. In 1999, Singer was sued by a former child star who alleges that the director fed him cocaine, alcohol, and other drugs and raped him when he was 17-years old. In May of 2014, another man claims Singer and Gary Goddard sexually assaulted him when he was a minor. The list goes on with even more questionable behavior and lawsuits.

Cesar Sanchez-Guzman is the latest man to come out and accuse Bryan Singer of sexual assault. However, that allegation, along with the long trail of others, doesn't seem to be hurting Red Sonja in the slightest when looking for potential investors. Nor does Singer's past filled with erratic behavior on the set seem to be hurting the chances of getting the adaptation made. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Bryan Singer Red Sonja news.