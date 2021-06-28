Thor: Love and Thunder star Jaimie Alexander may have just revealed that she will continue her time as a swords-and-sandals warrior in the upcoming Red Sonja reboot. The Thor star shared an image of the Red Sonja script to social media, which has of course led many to believe that she has signed on to the comic book epic.

Jaimie Alexander teasing she has landed a role in the upcoming #RedSonja film



Should Jaimie Alexander join the movie, she will be starring alongside another MCU alumni in the form Ant-Man and the Wasp star Hannah John-Kamen, who will portray the title character. While no further details have yet been revealed, many are already theorizing that Alexander could be playing the antagonist to John-Kamen's swords and sorcery protagonist, which is certainly an exciting prospect.

The Red Sonja reboot finally gained traction earlier this year, with Joey Soloway on board to write and direct the project. Red Sonja comics writer Gail Simone is also involved with the reboot, with Soloway previously discussing their approach to the project, comparing the reboot to the likes of both Deadpool and The Dark Knight.

"I can really have so much fun with Red Sonja," Soloway said. "I see her a little bit more like the first kind of bad girl superhero. Sort of like the Batman of The Dark Knight or Deadpool, you know? The world is changing so much right now for superheroes, that I just really look forward to not only going to the edge of what I've ever written and directed before, but to the edge of the genre as well."

Created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel Comics in 1973, who was partially based on Robert E. Howard's character Red Sonya of Rogatino, Red Sonja is a female swashbuckler who first appeared in Marvel's Conan the Barbarian. The character suffers a tragic backstory when a group of mercenaries kills her family and burns down their house. Sonja attempts to defend herself but cannot lift her brother's sword. Her cry for revenge is soon answered by the red goddess Scáthach who imbues her with incredible strength and fighting skills.

Meanwhile, Jaimie Alexander will wield a sword once again as Lady Sif in upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress wrapped filming back in March, and while we do not know much about her role in the proceedings, several details regarding the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder have been slowly revealed, with some recent artwork revealing Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor.

The Thor sequel will take inspiration from the comic book run The Mighty Thor by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman, which saw Jane Foster take up the mantle of the Asgardian hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation. No doubt that Lady Sif will be a very helpful presence to Foster as she struggles to tackle her newfound responsibilities as a superhero.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of Jaimie Alexander's official Instagram story.