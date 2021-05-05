Millennium's Red Sonja movie has found its lead star in Hannah John-Kamen. Known for playing the villain Ava Starr in Ant-Man and the Wasp along with her starring role in the Peacock series Brave New World, John-Kamen will next wield the sword as Red Sonja in the upcoming live-action movie. Joel Soloway directs using a screenplay co-written with Tasha Huo, the writer and showrunner behind Netflix's upcoming Tomb Raider series.

"Hannah is a very talented actress who we've been following for years and she IS Red Sonja," Soloway told The Hollywood Reporter. "Her range, sensibilities and strength are all qualities we have been looking for and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this journey together."

Shopping the project at the European Film Market earlier this year, Soloway had also said: "There could not be a greater moment in our world for Red Sonja's ways of wielding power and her connection with nature and our planet.... [she's] an ancient heroine with an epic calling."

Mark Canton (300) and Courtney Solomon (After) are producing Red Sonja for Millennium alongside Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films. Topple's Andrea Sperling and Millennium's Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta, and Tanner Mobley will also serve as producers. Executive producing are Millennium's Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, and Trevor Short, along with Luke Lieberman on behalf of Red Sonja, LLC, Nick Barucci of Dynamite Entertainment, and Dorothy Canton.

On the big screen, Hannah John-Kamen has had roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Tomb Raider, and Ready Player One, in addition to her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp. She has also been cast to play fan favorite character Jill Valentine in Sony's upcoming video game reboot movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which will be released on Nov. 24. John-Kamen has also been featured in Killjoys, Black Mirror, The Stranger, and Game of Thrones.

Red Sonja was previously made into a live-action movie by Richard Fleischer. Released in 1985, the movie starred Brigitte Nielsen in the lead role with Arnold Schwarzenegger co-starring as Lord Kalidor. The movie drastically underperformed when it was released, but in the years since, it has developed a bit of a cult following. Fans of Red Sonja have been wanting to see a new adaptation for years, and while various iterations have been in development, there have been none others since the 1985 version.

At one point, X-Men helmer Bryan Singer was attached to direct Red Sonja for Millennium. The project was dropped following sexual abuse allegations against Singer, and Joey Soloway signed on soon after to write, direct, and produce the movie with a new creative vision. Tasha Huo was later brought in to handle the screenplay, though Jill Soloway has remained on board as director. Now that the movie has its lead star, we're closer than we've been in more than three decades to getting a new Red Sonja movie.

A release date hasn't been officially set by Millennium for the new Red Sonja. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.