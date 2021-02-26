Following many shakeups behind the scenes of the long-gestating remake of Red Sonja, the fantasy adventure has just found its new writer. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Millennium Media has called upon Tasha Huo, who's showrunning an upcoming animated Tomb Raider series for Netflix, to pen the Red Sonja screenplay for director Joey Soloway (Transparent). Millennium will pre-sell the movie at next week's European Film Market and casting is reportedly set to begin right away.

"I have loved Red Sonja forever and I feel so honored to help shepherd her story and start this cinematic journey," Soloway said in a statement. "There could not be a greater moment in our world for Red Sonja's ways of wielding power and her connection with nature and our planet. She is an ancient heroine with an epic calling, and translating that to the screen is a dream come true for me as a filmmaker. I can't wait to collaborate with Tasha on this vision."

Millennium co-president Jonathan Younger added: "We're very excited to be bringing Red Sonja to the market and the world. This has been a long time coming. Having Joey Soloway at the helm of this feminist icon franchise is the perfect recipe for a magical adventure, which is exactly what the world needs today."

The Red Sonja movie has been in the works at Millennium for many years. X-Men helmer Bryan Singer was attached to direct at one point, but the filmmaker was dropped from the project in the wake of sexual abuse allegations. It was later reported in 2019 that Soloway had boarded the project to write and direct, though Huo has since stepped in to handle the screenplay in collaboration with Soloway.

Mark Canton (300) and Courtney Solomon (After) will produce Red Sonja alongside Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman for Campbell Grobman Films and Andrea Sperling for Topple. Representing Millennium, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Yunger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta, and Tanner Mobley also produce. Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, and Trevor short are aexecuting producing for Millennium with Dorothy Canton and Luke Lieberman.

Along with Red Sonja, Huo is attached to an animated Tomb Raider series in development at Netflix. Her work with the streamer also includes writing for The Witcher: Blood Origin, an upcoming animated prequel to the hit Netflix series The Witcher with Henry Cavill. Neither of these projects has yet been given an official release date. Meanwhile, Soloway is known for creating, writing, and executive producing the Amazon series Transparent, winning two Emmy Awards in the process.

Red Sonja was previously adapted into a movie by director Richard Fleischer in 1985. The movie starred Brigitte Nielsen and featured Arnold Schwarzenegger. Though it was a box office bomb, it was not without its charm and has developed a bit of a cult following. There had been attempts for many years to get a new movie adaptation off the ground, with Robert Rodriguez attached early on before Bryan Singer signed on. It's been a tumultuous production process, but with a new writer and director firmly on board, the project appears to be finally coming to fruition. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.