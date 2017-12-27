20th Century Fox has released a new photo for the upcoming thriller Red Sparrow, featuring Jennifer Lawrence as Dominika Egorova, alongside several of her other "Sparrow School" recruits, including Sasha Frolova's Anya. It's possible that this new photo could be an indication that a Red Sparrow trailer will be coming soon, since it's been several months since the first trailer debuted back in September. It still hasn't been confirmed when this new trailer will arrive though, but this thriller could be shaping up to be one of next year's dark horse hits.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lawrence was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, with the actress revealing that she was "afraid to be sexy" after the 2014 hack where the actress' nude photos were leaked onto the internet. Then, when Red Sparrow came along, which reunited the actress with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the actress in the final three Hunger Games movies, the actress said that it felt like she was taking back that part of her life.

"Red Sparrow was sexual, and I haven't done anything sexy or sexual. I've been afraid of that since 2014, when I got my pictures hacked. I just thought, 'I'll never do that again. I'll never share that part of myself ever since it got shared against my will.' And then when I said yes to Red Sparrow, I felt I was taking something back."

What's ironic is this project was first set up back in 2013, when director Darren Aronofsky was circling the project, although Francis Lawrence ended up directing the movie. Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence would end up working together on the divisive mother!, during which, both the actress and director started dating, although they are no longer together as a romantic couple. There was also another interesting story about this project, which Jennifer Lawrence revealed during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, revealing she got into a drunken bar fight in Bulgaria, while shooting Red Sparrow, which lead to the actress dumping beer all over a man who she refused to take a selfie with.

Red Sparrow centers on prima ballerina Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence), who faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She soon turns to Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their minds and bodies as weapons. Egorova emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow after completing the sadistic training process. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Jeremy Irons, Ciaran Hinds, Matthias Schoenaerts and Joely Richardson. Take a look at this new photo from Red Sparrow, courtesy of Red Sparrow Twitter.