Some have accused Red Sparrow of being a blatant knock-off of Black Widow. And while the team behind the movie has detracted from that in the past, saying it's not true at all, the real proof comes in the rating. We'll probably never see a Marvel movie that shows nudity, aside from Hulk's beefy green buns, and will never see the kind of torture and violence that is on display in this upcoming action thriller.

The MPAA has revealed the ratings for a handful of upcoming and somewhat anticipated movies. The rating for Red Sparrow has taken some by surprise. It has been awarded the coveted Hard R. Something we don't see too often outside of the occasional Deadpool movie. But Jennifer Lawrence is even outdoing Wade Wilson when it comes to handing out ass kickings. The official Hard R rating for Red Sparrow claims this much about the movie.

"Red Sparrow is Rated R for strong violence, torture, sexual content, language and some graphic nudity."

Now, don't get too excited. Nowhere does it say that Jennifer Lawrence is getting graphically nude, and in this social climate, it's a safe bet that this will be male nudity. We do know that there is a naked shower fight between Lawrence and a male attacker, and throughout all the footage so far, various characters have told Sparrow to 'take off' her clothes. In terms of violence, the movie is bringing out the big guns, literally, and should be a treat for action fans who don't like their beef drained of blood. It sounds like a true romp, and we're promised to get a better taste during the Super Bowl this weekend, with a new Red Sparrow trailer confirmed.

The movie opens March 2nd and follows prima ballerina Dominika Egorova as she faces a bleak and uncertain future after suffering an injury that ends her career. She soon turns to Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their minds and bodies as weapons. Egorova emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow after completing the sadistic training process. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust.

Also getting an official MPAA rating this week is the Tomb Raider reboot, which also follows a strong female protagonist that kicks a lot of ass while taking no names. Only, Lara Croft is relegated to the world of PG-13 fights. The movie gets that friendly rating for 'sequences of violence and action, and for some language.'

Raising some eyebrows is the PG-13 rating also handed out to Wes Anderson's stop-motion animated family film Isle of Dogs. It's going to be a little weightier than most kiddy flicks about canines. And it contains some hefty 'thematic elements and violent images.' Perhaps not as violent as what we'll see in Red Sparrow.

Finally, Alex Garland's new sci-fi film Annihilation has been awarded an R rating for 'violence, bloody images, language, and some sexuality.' The movie was supposed to hit theaters, but it looks like Netflix has officially taken over distribution, with the trippy drama getting a streaming premiere. So far, it looks like 2018 is in for some good old fashion adult entertainment, as Hollywood stops fearing the R rating and learns to embrace it. Lets just hope they put it to the right use. These ratings were all announced by the MPAA.