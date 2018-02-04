20th Century Fox unveiled their new Super Bowl trailer for Red Sparrow during the big game earlier today. The studio debuted a preview earlier this week, where it offered a glimpse at Jennifer Lawrence's character, Dominika Egorova, revealing she was forced to become a Sparrow after witnessing a murder in a parking garage. This former ballerina must train her body in other ways that have nothing to do with dancing, if she wants to protect her mother.

When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

While promoting her bizarre Darren Aronofksy film mother! last fall, on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, star Jennifer Lawrence revealed quite the surprising story, while she was in Bulgaria filming Red Sparrow. The 27-year-old actress revealed on the late night talk show that she ended up getting in a drunken bar fight with a man, after she refused to take a selfie with him. The man stated that his girlfriend would never believe him if he didn't get a selfie, and when she refused again, the man got angry which caused the actress to "snap," dousing the man with beers, and even pouring beer all over his luggage.

Director Francis Lawrence, who reunites with Jennifer Lawrence after directing the actress in the last three Hunger Games movies, addressed the similarities of this movie to the iconic Black Widow character, played by Scarlett Johansson's character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The director revealed that this story is quite different, since it was based on the book of the same name by Jason Matthews, who was a former CIA operative before he became a writer. While Black Widow and Red Sparrow may have received similar training, they are most definitely not the same.

This spy thriller was in development for a number of years, with director Darren Aronofsky circling the project at one point in time, but the adaptation eventually was taken over by director Francis Lawrence. The filmmaker directs from an adapted screenplay by Justin Haythe (The Lone Ranger), with 20th Century Fox setting a March 2 release date. As of now, the movie will be going up against MGM's Death Wish remake starring Bruce Willis, which could make for an interesting box office showdown. Take a look at the Super Bowl trailer below for Red Sparrow.