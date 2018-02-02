20th Century Fox has debuted a sneak peek at their upcoming Red Sparrow trailer that will be released this coming Sunday during the Super Bowl, while also releasing a new poster. The preview is only seven seconds long, but it reveals that Jennifer Lawrence's character Dominia Egorova saw something she wasn't supposed to see, the murder of a man in a parking garage, and because of this, she was given just two choices: die or become a "Sparrow." We'll have the full trailer on Sunday after it airs during the Super Bowl, but this preview comes exactly one month before the March 2 release date, arriving in traditional and IMAX theaters.

Dominika Egorova is many things. A devoted daughter determined to protect her mother at all costs. A prima ballerina whose ferocity has pushed her body and mind to the absolute limit. A master of seductive and manipulative combat. When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons.

After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust. Director Francis Lawrence recently responded to claims that the movie is nothing more than an imitation of the Black Widow character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by Scarlett Johansson. In fact, the movie is based on the 2013 novel by Jason Matthews, a former CIA operative, which won the 2014 Edgar Award for Best First Novel by an American Author.

Jennifer Lawrence leads a cast that also includes Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons. This movie serves as a reunion for director Francis Lawrence and actress Jennifer Lawrence, since the filmmaker directed the actress in the last three Hunger Games movies. The director joined this adaptation in 2015, after it was rumored that Darren Aronofsky was being considered to direct. Ironically, Darren Aronofsky ended up working with Jennifer Lawrence anyway, with their controversial movie mother! that hit theaters last fall.

Francis Lawrence directs Red Sparrow from a script by Justin Haythe (The Lone Ranger), adapted from the book of the same name by Jason Mathews. Peter Chernin, Steve Zaillian, Jenno Topping and David Ready produce, with 20th Century Fox handing out a March 2, 2018 release date. As of now, Red Sparrow will only have to face one other new release, MGM's Death Wish remake starring Bruce Willis. Take a look at the Red SparrowSuper Bowl trailer preview, courtesy of 20th Century Fox YouTube.