'Take back control'. That's the tagline for Jennifer Lawrence's new action-packed thriller Red Sparrow, which is hitting theaters this spring. Following The Hunger Games, Red Sparrow sets out to cement Lawrence's place in the action genre after the actress has successfully become one of Hollywood's most sought after actresses.

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer, TV spot and poster for the upcoming spy thriller. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film also stars Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons. Red Sparrow is set to make its debut on March 2nd.

Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence} is many things. A devoted daughter determined to protect her mother at all costs. A prima ballerina whose ferocity has pushed her body and mind to the absolute limit. A master of seductive and manipulative combat.

When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

Jennifer Lawrence not only gets to show off her assassin skills in Red Sparrow, the movie also allowed the actress to explore a side of herself she hadn't in awhile. About finding the sexuality in the character, Lawrence says this.

"Red Sparrow was sexual, and I haven't done anything sexy or sexual. I've been afraid of that since 2014, when I got my pictures hacked. I just thought, 'I'll never do that again. I'll never share that part of myself ever since it got shared against my will.' And then when I said yes to Red Sparrow, I felt I was taking something back."

Red Sparrow is the latest action thriller headlined by an actress, with Charlize Theron starring in the well-received Atomic Blonde in 2016. That movie was a hit at the box office, with audiences hungry to see females kicking ass on the big screen. Red Sparrow has the makings of a action movie franchise, one that all parties are welcoming at this point. But that all depends on how fans respond to the drama.

You can get a new look at Red Sparrow before it hits theaters in just a few months with the all-new trailer, a breathtaking TV spot and the official poster released by 20th Century Fox.