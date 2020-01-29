Redbox has tons to offer next month through their Box and On Demand platforms. Many Oscar contenders are coming to Redbox along with some highly anticipated movies that have recently left theaters. Some of the highlights include Knives Out, Frozen II, Ford v Ferrari, Doctor Sleep, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and many more.

Everything coming to Box and Redbox On Demand in February

Coming to the Redbox Box - February 2020

• Playing With Fire - 2/4

• Last Christmas - 2/4

• Doctor Sleep - 2/4

• The Good Liar - 2/4

• Arctic Dogs - 2/4

• Waves - 2/4

• Ford v Ferrari - 2/11

• A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood - 2/18

• Midway - 2/18

• 21 Bridges - 2/18

• Jojo Rabbit - 2/18

• Knives Out - 2/25

• Frozen II - 2/28

Coming to Rent at Redbox On Demand - February 2020

• Last Christmas - 2/4

• Doctor Sleep - 2/4

• The Good Liar - 2/4

• Arctic Dogs - 2/4

• Waves - 2/4

• The Festival - 2/4

• The Lurker - 2/4

• Come To Daddy - 2/7

• Ford v. Ferrari - 2/11

• A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - 2/18

• Midway - 2/18

• 21 Bridges - 2/18

• Jojo Rabbit - 2/18

• Frankie - 2/18

• Norm of the North: Family Vacation - 2/25

• Knives Out - 2/25

Coming to Buy at Redbox On Demand - February 2020

• A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - 2/4

• 21 Bridges - 2/4

• Midway - 2/4

• Jojo Rabbit - 2/4

• Trauma Center - 2/4

• The Festival - 2/4

• The Lurker - 2/4

• Knives Out - 2/7

• Come To Daddy - 2/7

• Hell On The Border - 2/11

• Queen & Slim - 2/18

• Charlie's Angels (2019) - 2/18

• Dark Waters - 2/18

• Frankie - 2/18

• Norm of the North: Family Vacation - 2/25

• Bombshell - 2/25

• Uncut Gems - 2/25

Once you've signed in into Redbox (on any available platform) - the Movies and TV Shows you've rented or bought go directly to your Library. Pick what you want to watch on different devices or even start on one device and finish on another. For rentals, you'll have 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish. If you buy it, it's yours to watch and download whenever you want. iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch & Apple TV users: At this time, you can't rent or buy Movies or TV Shows using the Redbox App. But no worries - you can go to redbox.com to rent or buy, then head back to your Library. Your Movies & TV Shows will be right there to watch.