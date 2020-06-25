A collection of former box office hits will be returning to Regal Cinemas when they reopen next month. Regal, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., trailing only AMC, is set to open its doors on July 10. With a lack of brand new movies to show, titles such as Iron Man, The Empire Strikes Back and many more will be showcased at a reduced price to help entice people to return.

The initial lineup on July 10, as revealed in a series of Twitter posts, will include Black Panther, Bloodshot, Rocky, Unforgiven, The Empire Strikes Back, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inside Out and Jurassic Park. The chain, in another tweet, revealed the Back to the Future trilogy, Dunkirk, Wonder Woman, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Beverly Hills Cop. The tweet was captioned with the following.

"Catch these and other great titles for only $5 ($3 for children). Check back for showtimes."

The following week, a different selection of classics, as well as recent hits, will arrive. The second wave includes Inception, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bohemian Rhapsody, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Iron Man, Jaws, Interstellar and the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake. It had been previously revealed that Christopher Nolan's Inception would return to theaters in honor of its tenth anniversary after his latest movie, Tenet, was pushed back by two weeks. The fact that so many of Nolan's movies are included in this initial wave of movies speaks volumes about his ability to produce a hit, and the brand he's created for himself.

That is largely why the industry has been watching Tenet so closely. It had long been pegged as the first blockbuster to release following the shut down as it had originally been scheduled to hit theaters on July 17. Recently, Warner Bros. pushed back the release by two weeks, with the filmmaker's mysterious time-bending thriller now set to arrive on July 31. Disney's live-action Mulan remake, for the time being, is dated for July 24. However, recent rumblings have suggested that Disney may push back the remake yet again.

Aside from Nolan's offerings, this is a big list of titles that were all huge hits upon their initial release. Iron Man kicked off the MCU as we know it. The Empire Strikes Back is still widely regarded as the greatest Star Wars movie ever made. Lord of the Rings and Back to the Future are two of the all-time great cinematic trilogies. Jaws is responsible for the summer blockbuster as we know it. While it remains to be seen how willing people will be to return to theaters, and surveys have suggested a large chunk of people will be hesitant, options will be abundant. You can check out the full lineup from the Regal Twitter account.

