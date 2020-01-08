Regal Cinema and Pepsi have partnered, leaving some moviegoers very angry. Coke is pretty popular and this switch proves just how much movie fans love it. The announcement was made today with the changeover happening this spring. This resulted in a pretty heavy social media backlash almost immediately with some moviegoers threatening to take their business elsewhere. However, there is a small portion of the population who are pretty excited to get some Mountain Dew before catching a movie. You can read a portion of the press release below.

"In an epic love story destined for the big screen, Pepsi is joining Regal, one of the largest theatre circuits in the U.S., to take movie viewing to the next level. This spring, Pepsi and Regal will infuse their mutual passion for entertainment into every aspect of the movie-going experience, from inspired concessions to award-worthy pre-and post-show entertainment."

Coke dominates movie theaters and some people only splurge to get a soda while attending a movie. The mixture of the buttery popcorn and the various Coke products go hand in hand. But, that has all come to a screeching halt at Regal. One social media user says, "Regal Cinemas is switching from Coke to Pepsi and I might have to cancel my Regal Unlimited subscription and go back to AMC Theatres." This seems to be the most common complaint, but others have been a little more detailed. You can read another complaint below.

"I would just like to thank Regal Movies for saving me money as you'd have to PAY ME to drink Pepsi. Also this will affect my decision when it comes time to renew my Regal Unlimited. The AMC is closer to my house anyways."

Some people are deeming Regal and Pepsi's new partnership as the worst day of their lives. While that may be a little over the top, there are more than a few moviegoers who have practical concerns. "Coke Icees are a movie theater STAPLE and Regal switching to Pepsi products and losing the Icees would really have me reconsidering my movie theater loyalties," says another perturbed moviegoer. No Icees could be a huge problem for a lot of people all over North America.

With movie theaters starting to branch out into the world of alcohol and stepping up their food, the change from Coke to Pepsi really shouldn't be all that big of a deal. With that being said, it really seems to be a bigger deal than anyone originally thought. Coke has the stranglehold on the sugary beverage department and if that wasn't already abundantly clear, it certainly is now. Whatever the case may be, Pepsi is coming to Regal and there's nothing anyone can do about it. The news comes to us from the official RegMovies.com website. You can read some more of the social media backlash below.

this is the worst day of my life https://t.co/z5gYcqkNjU — katie (@BejeweledFurby) January 8, 2020

Regal Cinemas is switching from Coke to Pepsi and I might have to cancel my Regal Unlimited subscription and go back to AMC Theatres. — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 8, 2020

I would just like to thank @RegalMovies for saving me money as you’d have to PAY ME to drink Pepsi. Also this will affect my decision when it comes time to renew my Regal Unlimited. The AMC is closer to my house anyways. https://t.co/I8mwHeIepX — Kara (@karalarnold) January 8, 2020

Why are you doing this to us??? Who actually prefers pepsi??? Regal, if you need money I will give you money! https://t.co/OcYwQM765R — its_brittany_bxxch (@britt_jean143) January 8, 2020

Regal is switching from Coke to Pepsi and this is deeply upsetting. Cherry Coke is the only thing I want to drink when seeing a movie. Someone start a petition. pic.twitter.com/JHC3rC1Lpk — 🎃Dave Scheidt 🎃 (@DaveScheidt) January 7, 2020

I bought Regal Unlimited then they switched to Pepsi products. 2020 off to a bad start — Scooter (@BradyScott26) January 7, 2020

Since I can remember, @RegalMovies has sold @CocaCola & getting a Coke has been one of the things I love when going to the movies. Now they’re switching to Pepsi cause it probably costs them a few cents less per drink sold.

BAD move Regal.



Guess it’s one way for me to save money https://t.co/jHbpuRHham — Bryan Rathbun (@Bryan_Rathbun) January 7, 2020

So apparently Pepsi is replacing #CocaCola in Regal Cinemas? I thought the point was to sell concessions? Who actually drinks Pepsi?! 😳 — Nikki (@nkim47) January 7, 2020

Coke Icees are a movie theater STAPLE and Regal switching to Pepsi products and losing the Icees would really have me reconsidering my movie theater loyalties — Poore (@PoorePlaysBass) January 7, 2020

Down with regal — Michael (@mparkes9) January 7, 2020

I’m pretty upset about Regal having Pepsi products instead of coke. Like this is a issue lol — Chelsea Smiley (@ChelseaSmiley4) January 8, 2020