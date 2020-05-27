Even though much of the U.S. is beginning to reopen for business in a limited capacity, Regal Cinemas currently has not made a decision about when to reopen its doors. One of the largest movie theater chains in the country, behind AMC, Regal has been shut down since mid-March. Now, with several titles slated for release in theaters in July, the company is still not ready to declare an opening date.

It has been expected that most major chains in the country will reopen in some capacity in July. Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Disney's Mulan, for now at least, are set to arrive with a few smaller movies on deck for July as well. Be that as it may, in a recent post on Twitter, Regal explained that they have not yet decided when to open up again. Here is what the company had to say about it.

"At this time, we have not made a decision when to reopen. We continue to work with authorities and studios in order to host our audiences and show them the big blockbusters in a safe environment. As soon as we have an opening date, we will share."

Movies like Tenet need a certain number of theaters to be open, not only in the U.S., but around the world, to have a shot at making the money they need to make in order to be profitable. That makes the lack of answers right now difficult for both sides of the equation. Not to mention the unknowns, like how willing people will be to return to theaters once they do open for business again.

The closure hasn't been without its drama. Universal Pictures had success with Trolls World Tour doing a digital release, with the studio stating they would continue to do that with certain movies in the future. AMC stepped in to, more or less, boycott future Universal releases. Regal back AMC, though later clarified on Twitter that they aren't boycotting any studio. Instead, they are making it clear that they won't show movies that don't honor the traditional theatrical window.

"Regal is not boycotting Universal nor any other studio. We will continue our normal policy and play movies that respect the theatrical window, allowing movies to be released first in theatres prior to streaming or VOD platforms."

AMC is said to be dangerously close to bankruptcy, and there were rumors that Amazon was in talks to buy the chain. Regal and Cinemark are losing millions every week, with staff cuts in place and salaries slashed until things normalize. Drive-in theaters, meanwhile, have been thriving over the past couple of months, as they are the only game in town. When theaters do reopen, they will be doing so with limited capacity and new sanitization guidelines to try and ensure guest safety. We will be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. Feel free to check out the original post from the Regal Twitter account.