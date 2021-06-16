Ever since breaking out on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has emerged as a rumored candidate to play the next James Bond, and now the actor has officially set the record straight. At this time, fans of the James Bond series are awaiting the release of the 25th movie,No Time to Die, which will feature Daniel Craig's final outing as Agent 007. It's been made clear that Craig's time in the tux is over once this movie is released, but fans can only speculate over who the next actor in the role will be until an official announcement is made.

It's not a shock that Page's name has come up in these discussions. Given his popularity along with the news that he's looking for new big roles after leaving Bridgerton, it was perhaps just a matter of time before the Bond rumors started to form. Now, per THR, Page has explained exactly what's going on with that situation, revealing that he's not had any kind of official talks with MGM for the role whatsoever. Here's how he explained it when asked directly about the James Bond rumors.

"Yeah, [because] it gets clicks. It's got nothing to do with me - nothing to do with anything that has happened in any rooms or any meetings. It's literally just a thing for people to talk about. So it's flattering, but it's just a game."

This answer is much more definitive than what Regé-Jean Page has said about the rumors in the past. At one point, he suggested that he was only mentioned because he just happens to be a British actor that has found success. Still, the rumors persisted, and in February, he provided a much more cryptic answer on The Graham Norton Show that had some fans thinking that he must have gotten involved in some discussions for the movie he wasn't yet able to talk about. Now, it seems more like he was just tired of hearing about the rumors as they weren't true at all.

"Bridgerton is the only 'B' word I am allowed to say," Page explained. "I am not going to talk about the other 'B' words!"

Even if Bond 26 isn't in the cars for Page, at least not at this time, the actor is still doing plenty to keep himself busy. He has since joined the ensemble cast of the Russo Brothers' upcoming thriller The Gray Man, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. Page has also been cast as a part of the ensemble of the Dungeons & Dragons live-action reboot alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis.

No Time to Die has seen significant production delays because of the pandemic, but it's set to be released on Sept. 30 in the UK and Oct. 8 in the United States. As for what's next from Page, The Gray Man doesn't have a release date yet set at Netflix, but Dungeons & Dragons is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 3, 2023. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.